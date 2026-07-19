Most goals in FIFA World Cup Finals: Can Messi break Mbappe’s all-time record?

FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe holds the record for most goals in finals with Lionel Messi close behind. (Reuters/AP Photo)

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have found themselves locked at the top of the Golden Boot race since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and their goals skirmish will conclude on the finals day of the 2026 World Cup as Argentina take on Spain in New Jersey on Sunday.

Mbappe, who claimed the Golden Boot with eight goals to Messi’s seven in 2022, overtook the Argentina captain with 10 goals in this edition. The Frenchman netted two goals in the third-place Playoff match during a 4-6 defeat to England. Mbappe took his overall tally to 10 goals, becoming only the fourth man to tally as many in a World Cup edition.