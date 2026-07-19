Most goals in FIFA World Cup Finals: Can Messi break Mbappe’s all-time record?

FIFA World Cup Final 2026: Lionel Messi follows Kylian Mbappe's lead in the all-time goal-scoring charts in World Cup finals as Argentina face Spain in New Jersey on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readJul 19, 2026 12:21 PM IST
FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe holds the record for most goals in finals with Lionel Messi close behind. (Reuters/AP Photo)FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe holds the record for most goals in finals with Lionel Messi close behind. (Reuters/AP Photo)
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Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have found themselves locked at the top of the Golden Boot race since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and their goals skirmish will conclude on the finals day of the 2026 World Cup as Argentina take on Spain in New Jersey on Sunday.

Mbappe, who claimed the Golden Boot with eight goals to Messi’s seven in 2022, overtook the Argentina captain with 10 goals in this edition. The Frenchman netted two goals in the third-place Playoff match during a 4-6 defeat to England. Mbappe took his overall tally to 10 goals, becoming only the fourth man to tally as many in a World Cup edition.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup Golden Boot: How can Messi beat Mbappe to win top spot in final?

The 26-year-old also took his all-time tally to 22 goals across three editions, with Messi trailing him in the charts with 21 goals.

While Messi will need at least two goals and an assist in the final to topple Mbappe’s lead in the Golden Boot race, a twin strike will also etch his name as the ultimate knockout performer in World Cup history.

Who has the most goals in FIFA World Cup finals?

Featuring in a record-equalling third World Cup final, the 39-year-old Messi will be aiming to add to his two goals from the 2022 summit clash against Mbappe’s France. Messi secured a penalty and a 108th-minute strike while Mbappe smashed a hat-trick in a thrilling finale where Argentina and France were inseparable after 120 minutes, locked 3-3.

The Real Madrid superstar had also previously struck the fourth goal in France’s 4-1 win over Croatia in the 2018 final, leading the all-time charts for most goals in the FIFA World Cup finals since 1930.

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FIFA World Cup Finals: Top goal-scorers

Player Team Goals scored Finals played Final(s)
Kylian Mbappé France 4 2 2018, 2022
Geoff Hurst England 3 1 1966
Vavá Brazil 3 2 1958, 1962
Pelé Brazil 3 2 1958, 1970
Zinedine Zidane France 3 2 1998, 2006
Gino Colaussi Italy 2 1 1938
Silvio Piola Italy 2 1 1938
Helmut Rahn West Germany 2 1 1954
Mario Kempes Argentina 2 1 1978
Paul Breitner West Germany 2 2 1974, 1982
Ronaldo Brazil 2 2 (1998), 2002
Lionel Messi Argentina 2 2 (2014), 2022

Mbappe remains one of two players to record a hat-trick in the World Cup final, besides England’s Geoff Hurst in 1966. The legendary Pele, his Brazilian compatriot Vava and Zinedine Zidane are the only other players to score three goals in football’s ultimate stage.

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