Most goals in FIFA World Cup Finals: Can Messi break Mbappe’s all-time record?

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have found themselves locked at the top of the Golden Boot race since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and their goals skirmish will conclude on the finals day of the 2026 World Cup as Argentina take on Spain in New Jersey on Sunday.
Mbappe, who claimed the Golden Boot with eight goals to Messi’s seven in 2022, overtook the Argentina captain with 10 goals in this edition. The Frenchman netted two goals in the third-place Playoff match during a 4-6 defeat to England. Mbappe took his overall tally to 10 goals, becoming only the fourth man to tally as many in a World Cup edition.
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The 26-year-old also took his all-time tally to 22 goals across three editions, with Messi trailing him in the charts with 21 goals.
While Messi will need at least two goals and an assist in the final to topple Mbappe’s lead in the Golden Boot race, a twin strike will also etch his name as the ultimate knockout performer in World Cup history.
Featuring in a record-equalling third World Cup final, the 39-year-old Messi will be aiming to add to his two goals from the 2022 summit clash against Mbappe’s France. Messi secured a penalty and a 108th-minute strike while Mbappe smashed a hat-trick in a thrilling finale where Argentina and France were inseparable after 120 minutes, locked 3-3.
The Real Madrid superstar had also previously struck the fourth goal in France’s 4-1 win over Croatia in the 2018 final, leading the all-time charts for most goals in the FIFA World Cup finals since 1930.
|Player
|Team
|Goals scored
|Finals played
|Final(s)
|Kylian Mbappé
|France
|4
|2
|2018, 2022
|Geoff Hurst
|England
|3
|1
|1966
|Vavá
|Brazil
|3
|2
|1958, 1962
|Pelé
|Brazil
|3
|2
|1958, 1970
|Zinedine Zidane
|France
|3
|2
|1998, 2006
|Gino Colaussi
|Italy
|2
|1
|1938
|Silvio Piola
|Italy
|2
|1
|1938
|Helmut Rahn
|West Germany
|2
|1
|1954
|Mario Kempes
|Argentina
|2
|1
|1978
|Paul Breitner
|West Germany
|2
|2
|1974, 1982
|Ronaldo
|Brazil
|2
|2
|(1998), 2002
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|2
|2
|(2014), 2022
Mbappe remains one of two players to record a hat-trick in the World Cup final, besides England’s Geoff Hurst in 1966. The legendary Pele, his Brazilian compatriot Vava and Zinedine Zidane are the only other players to score three goals in football’s ultimate stage.