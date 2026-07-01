Most goals in FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe pips Messi, breaks knockout record in R32

FIFA World Cup 2026 Leading Goal-scorers: Kylian Mbappe continued his sensational World Cup goal-scoring form as France routed Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32 match on Tuesday night.

Mbappe secured a brace as France proceeded to the Round of 16, where they will face Paraguay on July 5. The French captain, who is featuring in his third World Cup, shattered the all-time knockout goals record, securing nine goals in as many appearances at the World Cup. Mbappe is also breathing down Argentina superstar Lionel Messi’s neck on the all-time World Cup goal-scoring charts as he stormed to his 18th goal in as many appearances in the tournament, only one behind Messi’s tally of 19 across six editions.