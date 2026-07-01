Most goals in FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe pips Messi, breaks knockout record in R32

FIFA World Cup 2026 Leading Goal-scorers: Kylian Mbappe continued his sensational World Cup goal-scoring form as France routed Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32 match on Tuesday night.
Mbappe secured a brace as France proceeded to the Round of 16, where they will face Paraguay on July 5. The French captain, who is featuring in his third World Cup, shattered the all-time knockout goals record, securing nine goals in as many appearances at the World Cup. Mbappe is also breathing down Argentina superstar Lionel Messi’s neck on the all-time World Cup goal-scoring charts as he stormed to his 18th goal in as many appearances in the tournament, only one behind Messi’s tally of 19 across six editions.
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“I’m very aware of who I am, how I play, what I shall do, but it’s not just about me,” Mbappé said through a translator. “The entire team is aware of what should be done. It is a new competition that has started today. We did play well, but we were timid. We could have done better at the beginning.”
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Mbappe leads the Golden Boot race ahead of Messi with an additional assist to his name, besides six goals. Meanwhile, Norway heavyweight Erling Haaland is also in the thick of things after netting a 86th-minute winner over Ivory Coast, taking his tally to five goals in his maiden World Cup appearance. France forward Ousmane Dembele and Brazil spearhead Vinicius Junior also remain firmly in the race, with four goals apiece.
|Rank
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|Minutes
|1
|Kylian Mbappe
FRANCE
|6
|2
|378
|2
|Lionel Messi
ARGENTINA
|6
|0
|223
|3
|Erling Haaland
NORWAY
|5
|0
|309
|4
|Ousmane Dembele
FRANCE
|4
|2
|304
|5
|Vinicius Junior
BRAZIL
|4
|1
|398
|6
|Deniz Undav
GERMANY
|3
|2
|174
|7
|Johan Manzambi
SWITZERLAND
|3
|1
|146
|8
|Ismaila Sarr
SENEGAL
|3
|1
|274
|9
|Cody Gakpo
NETHERLANDS
|3
|1
|394
|10
|Brian Brobbey
NETHERLANDS
|3
|0
|245
|11
|Matheus Cunha
BRAZIL
|3
|0
|260
|12
|Harry Kane
ENGLAND
|3
|0
|291
|13
|Elijah Just
NEW ZEALAND
|3
|0
|291
|14
|Julian Quinones
MEXICO
|3
|0
|294
|15
|Yoane Wissa
CONGO DR
|3
|0
|306
|16
|Jonathan David
CANADA
|3
|0
|370
|17
|Ismael Saibari
MOROCCO
|3
|0
|390
|18
|Kai Havertz
GERMANY
|3
|0
|392
Updated as of July 1, 2026