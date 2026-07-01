Most goals in FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe pips Messi, breaks knockout record in R32

Most goals in FIFA World Cup 2026: France captain Kylian Mbappe broke the knockout record for most goals in the Round of 32 match against Sweden and also pipped Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readJul 1, 2026 08:26 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe leads the goal-scoring list ahead of Lionel Messi. (AP Photo)FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe leads the goal-scoring list ahead of Lionel Messi. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

FIFA World Cup 2026 Leading Goal-scorers: Kylian Mbappe continued his sensational World Cup goal-scoring form as France routed Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32 match on Tuesday night.

Mbappe secured a brace as France proceeded to the Round of 16, where they will face Paraguay on July 5. The French captain, who is featuring in his third World Cup, shattered the all-time knockout goals record, securing nine goals in as many appearances at the World Cup. Mbappe is also breathing down Argentina superstar Lionel Messi’s neck on the all-time World Cup goal-scoring charts as he stormed to his 18th goal in as many appearances in the tournament, only one behind Messi’s tally of 19 across six editions.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe, France make it Didier Deschamps’ night

“I’m very aware of who I am, how I play, what I shall do, but it’s not just about me,” Mbappé said through a translator. “The entire team is aware of what should be done. It is a new competition that has started today. We did play well, but we were timid. We could have done better at the beginning.”

ALSO READ | Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Haaland: A golden boot race unlike any other

Mbappe leads the Golden Boot race ahead of Messi with an additional assist to his name, besides six goals. Meanwhile, Norway heavyweight Erling Haaland is also in the thick of things after netting a 86th-minute winner over Ivory Coast, taking his tally to five goals in his maiden World Cup appearance. France forward Ousmane Dembele and Brazil spearhead Vinicius Junior also remain firmly in the race, with four goals apiece.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Most Goals: Golden Boot Race

Rank Player Goals Assists Minutes
1 Kylian Mbappe
FRANCE		 6 2 378
2 Lionel Messi
ARGENTINA		 6 0 223
3 Erling Haaland
NORWAY		 5 0 309
4 Ousmane Dembele
FRANCE		 4 2 304
5 Vinicius Junior
BRAZIL		 4 1 398
6 Deniz Undav
GERMANY		 3 2 174
7 Johan Manzambi
SWITZERLAND		 3 1 146
8 Ismaila Sarr
SENEGAL		 3 1 274
9 Cody Gakpo
NETHERLANDS		 3 1 394
10 Brian Brobbey
NETHERLANDS		 3 0 245
11 Matheus Cunha
BRAZIL		 3 0 260
12 Harry Kane
ENGLAND		 3 0 291
13 Elijah Just
NEW ZEALAND		 3 0 291
14 Julian Quinones
MEXICO		 3 0 294
15 Yoane Wissa
CONGO DR		 3 0 306
16 Jonathan David
CANADA		 3 0 370
17 Ismael Saibari
MOROCCO		 3 0 390
18 Kai Havertz
GERMANY		 3 0 392

Updated as of July 1, 2026

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 01: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments