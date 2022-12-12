scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Morocco’s En-Nesyri, 15 centimeters from matching Cristiano Ronaldo’ epic leap against Manchester United in 2013

The jump was just 15 centimetres short of equalling the mark of Ronaldo, who in 2013, had jumped to 2.93 metres in a game for Real Madrid against Manchester United.

Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri hits a header during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. (AP)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

When Morocco’s En-Nesyri sensed there was a confusion between Diogo Jota and the Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa when the floaty cross came, he seized the moment. He stormed in and out-jumped Costa to crash-in a great header to win the game for Morocco. In the dug-out, Cristiano Ronaldo would shut his eyes and wince.

The jump was just 15 centimetres short of equalling the mark of Ronaldo, who in 2013, had jumped to 2.93 metres in a game for Real Madrid against Manchester United.

BeIn sports measured Nesyri’s leap to fame.

The Indian Express’s Sandip G, our man at the ground, would describe the events thus: “The height of Morocco’s ambition could be measured in the leap of Youssef-en-Neysri for their game-defining goal … Neysri craned every cell of his neck, strained every muscle of his face, reached as far as he could, and hung for a split second in the air to find the perfect placement. As Neysri collected the ball from the nets still shaking in the power of his header and kicked the ball into ether, the fans, a sea of red, as if the stands had grown heads and hands, jumped out of their seats and leapt in the air, hugging and kissing whoever was in the proximity of their arms.”

In 2018 world cup too, En-Nesyri had a famous header against Spain from a corner, their first corner in the match. He towered over the defenders to head-butt the ball into the net.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Bullet header by En-Nesyri,” the commentator would scream that night. “Absolute delirium among the Moroccans”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...Premium
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...Premium
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklistPremium
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklist

Even the German legend Jurgen Klinsmann was moved to comment in his BBC newsletter: “Youssef En-Nesyri – well, I’m not sure anyone can jump as high as him. He looked like Michael Jordan!”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-12-2022 at 09:55:21 am
Next Story

This video of kids’ ‘courtesy lesson’ is for all

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 12: Latest News
close