FIFA WC 2022 live score updates: Morocco take on Spain with QF spot at stake

Morocco vs Spain Live Updates: Morocco will take on Spain.
Morocco vs Spain (MOR vs ESP) Live Football Score Streaming Online: Morocco will be looking to upstage their neighbours Spain on the final day of the round of 16 at the World Cup. The results will be decided on the field, but for Spain and Morocco, the game will be played against the backdrop of the long and complex relationship between two border nations separated by the Strait of Gibraltar.
As neighbouring nations, there are ties between the two teams, and many of Morocco’s players speak Spanish and the team’s medical staff is Spanish.
Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and striker Youssef En-Nesyri both play in Spain for Sevilla, right back Achraf Hakimi, a Paris Saint-Germain player, was born in Madrid, and coach Walid Regragui played in Spain with Racing Santander. The team also met in the World Cup just four years ago in the final group game in 2018, a 2-2 draw.
Live Blog
Morocco vs Spain Live Football Score Online and Updates: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, MOR vs ESP live action below.
Morocco vs Spain (MOR vs ESP) FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Football Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates:
Moroccan striker Achraf Hakimi and his mother Saida Mou. (Twitter/AchrafHakimi)
“We were first in the group, and I think we already deserve a little respect. I think Spain knows it, and they have to be a little afraid of us. They have to be afraid of us, the truth,” Achraf Hakimi has said.
Even as Morocco stunned the football world with their 2-0 win over Belgium, their prized defender Achraf Hakimi, who has played for PSG alongside Leo Messi, ran towards the sidelines to meet his mother, who was wearing the Moroccan flag. She would plant a kiss on his cheeks, and he would kiss her forehead. He would remove his jersey and give her. The heartwarming picture went viral. (READ MORE)
Morocco's Hakim Ziyech, foreground, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal besides team mate Azzedine Ounahi during the World Cup group F soccer match between Canada and Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha , Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
After the Canada game, Hakim Ziyech jumped over the advertisement board onto the edge of the fence where a large section of Moroccan fans were chanting his name.
He clambered onto the slim concrete fence, flung his shirt at a young fan, stretched his arms, and drew a heart with his hand. The delirious fans could have swarmed him but for the panicked guards, shouting at them. Ziyech, though, would hold his pose for a minute, for them to twist around and capture selfies. Some of the fans wanted to kiss him, some hug him, but he would soon climb down the fence to the relief of the guards. He then disappeared into the tunnel, brought some more of his shirts and hurled them into the stands. He basked in the glow of love from the stands. (READ MORE)
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
The soul and pulse of Spanish football is a constant—passing, short (poison-smeared) velvety passing. The passing sheet of any Spain iteration in the last two decades looks much the same—like a child’s notebook, a mass of arrows, arrows over arrows, arrows crossing out each other, arrows forming a piece of art in itself, the mass becoming a cluster near the opponent’s box. But look closer, the difference emerges; the passing is more vertical and direct, and if you happen to watch, discernibly quicker and (slightly) longer.
Read more: It's not revolution, or counter-revolution, but an evolution, and you need to dwell into the minute and specifics to fully grasp and enjoy Spain's ultra-butterfly football.
In Rabat, the Moroccan capital, giant cutouts of Ziyech have been erected. Fans embedded his face on the Moroccan flags, a thousand jerseys of his were sold out, faces are painted with his face, he adores the windows of the cars and a football tragic even named his son Hakim. “The World Cup has made him a national hero,” says Malek Sulaiman, a Moroccan fan from Casablanca. “He has always been our favourite, and you know we even held a protest when he was dropped last year. We cursed the coach and the coach was soon sacked,” he says chuckling.
Read more: Once exiled from the national team, the winger has led his country to its first knockout appearance in a World Cup this century.
Right then, the final day of Round of 16 action is upon us. Just the 10 games left in the World Cup now and the quarter finals have shaped up real nicely so far with Argentina to face the Netherlands, England to play France and Croatia to meet Brazil in the three quarter finals. It is now between Spain-Morocco and Portugal-Switzerland to set up the fourth quarter final.
First on Tuesday, we focus our attention on Spain facing Morocco. La Roja finished second in their group despite starting off the tournament with a 7-0 win against Costa Rica. A draw against Germany and a defeat to Japan meant they finished below the Samurai Blue in Group E. Morocco on the other hand surprised plenty taking points from all three of their Group F games, beating Belgium 2-0. Going into the Round of 16 match, the only African side remaining in the competition are seen as a major threat to Spain's chances for a quarter final spot.