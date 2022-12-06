FIFA WC 2022 live score updates: Morocco take on Spain with QF spot at stake

Morocco vs Spain (MOR vs ESP) FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Football Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates:

We deserve respect … Spain have to be afraid of us, says Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi

Moroccan striker Achraf Hakimi and his mother Saida Mou. (Twitter/AchrafHakimi)

“We were first in the group, and I think we already deserve a little respect. I think Spain knows it, and they have to be a little afraid of us. They have to be afraid of us, the truth,” Achraf Hakimi has said.

Even as Morocco stunned the football world with their 2-0 win over Belgium, their prized defender Achraf Hakimi, who has played for PSG alongside Leo Messi, ran towards the sidelines to meet his mother, who was wearing the Moroccan flag. She would plant a kiss on his cheeks, and he would kiss her forehead. He would remove his jersey and give her. The heartwarming picture went viral. (READ MORE)

FIFA World Cup: For Morocco, Hakim has the cure

Morocco's Hakim Ziyech, foreground, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal besides team mate Azzedine Ounahi during the World Cup group F soccer match between Canada and Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha , Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

After the Canada game, Hakim Ziyech jumped over the advertisement board onto the edge of the fence where a large section of Moroccan fans were chanting his name.

He clambered onto the slim concrete fence, flung his shirt at a young fan, stretched his arms, and drew a heart with his hand. The delirious fans could have swarmed him but for the panicked guards, shouting at them. Ziyech, though, would hold his pose for a minute, for them to twist around and capture selfies. Some of the fans wanted to kiss him, some hug him, but he would soon climb down the fence to the relief of the guards. He then disappeared into the tunnel, brought some more of his shirts and hurled them into the stands. He basked in the glow of love from the stands. (READ MORE)