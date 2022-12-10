Morocco vs Portugal, FIFA WC 2022 live score updates: Playing lineups out, Ronaldo on the bench for Portugal

Morocco vs Portugal (MOR vs POR) Live Football Score Streaming Online: Morocco would want to make World Cup history on Saturday when they meet Portugal in the quarter-finals, saying they are not satisfied despite breaking new ground for Arab football and equalling the best achievement by an African team. If they win at the Al Thumama Stadium, Morocco will be the first African side to reach the last four while they are already the first Arab country to advance to the last eight.
Meanwhile, Portugal will be looking to end Morocco’s dream run. Portugal is at this stage for only the third time after 1966 and 2006, perhaps surprising given the talent to have come from the country down the years. Four years ago, Portugal lost in the round of 16 to Uruguay, though a group-stage game against Morocco was “possibly the most difficult match” the team faced, Santos said Friday.
Lineups: Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri, Jawad Yamiq, Yahya Attiat-Allah; Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos, Ruben Neves
Follow Morocco vs Portugal Live Score Updates below
Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri, Jawad Yamiq, Yahya Attiat-Allah
Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos, Ruben Neves
With the team prospering and winning without CR7, it could signal a generational shift in Portuguese football.
Read more: Replacing the benched Ronaldo, Goncalo Ramos nets a hat-trick against Switzerland, to take Portugal into quarterfinals
The hopes of Morocco, the Arab world, and Africa lay on Yassine Bounou’s shoulders as the spotlight fell on him during Morocco’s penalty shootout triumph over Spain in the round of 16 of the World Cup.
Bounou – or ‘Bono’ as he likes to be known – almost thrived under that pressure. Calmly taking his place in goal, grinning as his opponent’s walked up to him, and staying equal to three penalties, which would have been four having guessed right for Pablo Sarabia’s spot-kick that hit the post, to take his country into their first-ever World Cup quarterfinal. [Read more]
In 2018, the Moroccan national football team was in a difficult spot. Under the tutelage of Herve Renard, a well-known face in African football most recently gaining prominence for spearheading Saudi Arabia’s shock upset over Argentina in the ongoing World Cup, they had reached a World Cup finals for the first time in decades.
To compete at a tournament of that standing though, Morocco did not boast of much individual talent. Yet, there was one who was begging to represent them. Munir El-Haddadi had been one of the most sought-after talents in Europe in the early 2010s – a Spanish national, with talent honed at La Masia, touted to be one for the future at Barcelona. [Read more]
Who would've thought? After four games at this FIFA World Cup, Morocco are yet to concede a goal from an opposition player. Something they didn't even in the penalty shootout against Spain. A win that made them only the fourth ever African nation to qualify for a World Cup quarterfinal. They now face a Portuguese team that rediscovered themselves in the Round of 16 meeting against Switzerland, scoring six goals, none of which came from their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, who didn't start in the knockout. If Walid Regragui & co. are able to best the 2016 European champions, they'll becoming the first ever team from Africa to make it to a World Cup semifinal. History beckons.