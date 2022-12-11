Watch: Morocco star Sofiane Boufal dances with mother after historic win over Portugal in FIFA World Cup 2022

Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 in Qatar, making the Atlas Lions the first African and first Arab team to reach the World Cup semifinals.

There were jubilant on-pitch celebrations after the final whistle for Morocco.

Winger Sofiane Boufal celebrated with his mother. The pair were spotted dancing with big smiles on their faces, enjoying the historic moment.

As a youngster, Boufal used to watch his mother toil hard and go to work every day at 6 am.

“She sacrificed her life for me. I had to turn pro for her,” he was quoted as saying by CBS sports.

Here is the adorable video.

In Qatar, hundreds of elated fans clad in green and red outside Al Thumama Stadium celebrated Morocco’s win, chanting, ululating, banging on drums and waving the national flag.