Morocco players celebrate historic win against Spain with Palestinian flag

After their stunning victory over Spain, the Moroccan team gathered on the field and celebrated it with a Palestinian flag alongside several Moroccan ones.

Morocco’s players also displayed the Palestinian flag after the team’s win against Canada during the group stage last week.

World Cup host Qatar has no relations with Israel and remains a supporter of the decades-long Palestinian cause for statehood.

Morocco celebrates their victory by raising the Palestinian flag 🇵🇸. Palestine has been the winner in this World Cup. Arab regimes can pursue normalisation, but the people of the Arab world will have the final say. Congratulations Morocco for your victory and principled stance 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/eTrNQWhelB — Amro Ali (@_amroali) December 6, 2022

FIFA regulations prohibit the display of banners, flags and fliers that are deemed to be “political, offensive and/or discriminatory nature.” In the past, football’s governing bodies have issued fines for displays of the Palestinian flag inside stadia.

Morocco is the only Arab — and African — nation left in the tournament, the first World Cup held in the Middle East. Its World Cup success has reverberated across the Arab world and among Moroccan and some other immigrant communities in Europe.

In Barcelona, Spain’s second-largest city, a crowd of youths waving Moroccan, Egyptian, Algerian and Palestinian flags gathered in the center, where fans of FC Barcelona traditionally celebrate big victories. People cheered to the sound of drums. Some were lighting flares.

Morocco will take on Portugal in their quarter-final clash on Saturday.