FIFA World Cup: Morocco need to be wary of Portugal’s rotations

Quarterfinal 3: Morocco vs Portugal
Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha, 8.30 pm (IST)
Average age: Morocco: 27; Portugal: 27.5
Average height: Morocco: 5’9”; Portugal: 5’9”
Likely starting 11:
Morocco (4-3-3)
Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Amallah, Ounahi, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.
Portugal (4-2-3-1)
Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Carvalho, Otavio; Silva, Fernandes, Felix; Ramos.
Defining area: Midfield battle
When Portugal are trying to set up an attack, their no-nonsense midfielder William Carvalho usually drops in between the two central defenders to form a back 3, whilst the two full-backs push higher up the pitch. Morocco are unlikely to press high, although may do so from goal kicks or throw-ins in the 1st third.
The increased number of technically sound players has allowed Portugal to be very reliable in possession, and difficult to mark due to the frequent rotations. During these rotations, a player in the line of the midfield four will play the ball forward and make a penetrative run, to stretch the opposition team vertically, while either Bruno Fernandes or Joao Felix are comfortable with dropping in deeper into the midfield to thwart any potential press from the opposition.
Achraf Hakimi is definitely one of the most exciting full-backs. Of course, his Panenka against Spain was the stuff of legends. Bernardo Silva has remained the constant architect of attacks for his club Manchester City or Portugal.