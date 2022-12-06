scorecardresearch
World Cup: Morocco knocks out Spain on penalties

On Monday, Spain coach Luis Enrique was convinced his players can overcome Morocco in the World Cup last 16 and deal with the pressure of a penalty shootout if they need to.

Morocco's Hakim Ziyech, right, kicks the ball ahead of Spain's Pedri during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Morocco dumped Spain out of the World Cup in a last-16 penalty shootout on Tuesday with Spanish-born Achraf Hakimi scoring the decisive spot-kick after Spain squandered all three of their attempts, following a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes.

Hakimi, a product of the Real Madrid youth system, calmly slotted his penalty past Unai Simon in Spain’s goal to seal Morocco’s 3-0 win in the shootout.

During the 90 minutes plus extra time, Spain dominated possession but failed to create many clear chances against Morocco’s stubborn defence.

Morocco advanced to a quarter-final clash with either Portugal or Switzerland who meet later on Tuesday.

Morocco were surprise group winners ahead of favourites Croatia and Belgium. Spain finished second in their group after losing to Japan to set up Tuesday’s last-16 clash against the only African team left in the tournament.

At last year’s European Championship, Spain were involved in two shootouts, beating Switzerland in the quarter-finals before they were knocked out by eventual champions Italy in the semis.

Best of Express
