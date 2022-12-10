scorecardresearch
Ronaldo leaves in tears as Morocco beat Portugal to go through to World Cup semi-final

Portugal meanwhile struggled to break through the Moroccan defence, Bruno Fernandes coming closest with a shot off the bar shortly after Morocco's goal.

Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, left, celebrates with his teammate Morocco's Achraf Hakimi their team victory over Portugal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP)
Morocco extended their dream run at the World Cup on Saturday as they out-thought and out-fought Portugal in a 1-0 win to become the first ever African country to reach the semi-finals thanks to a towering headed goal from Youssef En-Nesyri.

In the 42nd minute En-Nesyri leapt above the Portugal defenders to meet a Yahya Attiat-Allah cross, getting just enough of his head to the ball to tip it past goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who misread its flight and crashed into his own defender.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the field at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench six minutes after the break but was unable to help his team avoid defeat, with Morocco coming out as the winner to seal a semi-final showdown with either England or France, who play later on Saturday.

Morocco’s Walid Cheddira was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession in extra time, meaning he will miss the semi-final.

The African nation will face the winner of the England-France quarterfinal in the second semifinal.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 10:45:39 pm
