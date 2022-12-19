Piers Morgan brutally trolled after Argentina beat France in World Cup final

British Journalist Piers Morgan had tweeted backing France to defeat Argentina in the World Cup final and now he’s being brutally trolled.

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in the final at the Lusial stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

What’s the French word for Nostradamus? https://t.co/2FBXEXTGl4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 18, 2022

Prior to the game, Morgan predicted a 3-1 France win over Argentina. He tweeted France will beat Argentina 3-1 to win the World Cup. Mbappe will score twice, Griezmann will be MoM and Messi will cry.

PREDICTION: France will beat Argentina 3-1 to win the World Cup. Mbappe will score twice, Griezmann will be MoM and Messi will cry. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 18, 2022

In another tweet, Morgan trolled the Messi fans and Messi by tweeting The more hysterically over-confident Messi fans grow about his supposedly inevitable triumph today… the more convinced I am he’ll lose.

The more hysterically over-confident Messi fans grow about his supposedly inevitable triumph today… the more convinced I am he’ll lose. #WorldCupFinal — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 18, 2022

The British broadcaster further went on to say Ronaldo is the actual “GOAT”.

Yes, I agree that settles the debate once and for all… @Cristiano is the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/LRomQ5ol5T — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 18, 2022

Paddy Power, one of the famous football content providers, released a troll video captioning “Lionel Messi with a World Cup winners medal and the Golden Ball. Someone, please check in on Piers Morgan…”

Lionel Messi has a World Cup winners medal and the Golden Ball. Someone please check in on Piers Morgan… pic.twitter.com/eNjYBJNOhU — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 18, 2022

Tennis superstar Andy Murray to reacted to the tweet by saying Not sure that @FIFAWorldCup could have gone any worse for you @piersmorgan.

Not sure that @FIFAWorldCup could have gone any worse for you @piersmorgan 😂👍 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) December 18, 2022

Prior to World Cup, Piers Morgan did a controversial interview with Cristiano Ronaldo which raised many eyebrows at the time.

Ronaldo’s Portugal on the other hand lost to Morrocco in the quarterfinals of the World Cup and got eliminated. Ronaldo was seen crying after the game as he walks into the tunnel.

In the interview with Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo made a scathing attack on Manchester United and its manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo said he feels “betrayed” by the club and that senior figures have tried to force him out of Old Trafford.

“Yes, not only the coach but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed,” said Ronaldo.

“I don’t care. People should listen to the truth.

“Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year, but last year too,” he added.