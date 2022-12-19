scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Piers Morgan brutally trolled after Argentina beat France in World Cup final

After Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in the final, Morgan was brutally trolled on social media by the netizens

Piers Morgan brutally trolled after Argentina's win over France in World Cup after Morgan backing France to lift the title. (Reuters)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

British Journalist Piers Morgan had tweeted backing France to defeat Argentina in the World Cup final and now he’s being brutally trolled.

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in the final at the Lusial stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

Prior to the game, Morgan predicted a 3-1 France win over Argentina. He tweeted France will beat Argentina 3-1 to win the World Cup. Mbappe will score twice, Griezmann will be MoM and Messi will cry.

In another tweet, Morgan trolled the Messi fans and Messi by tweeting The more hysterically over-confident Messi fans grow about his supposedly inevitable triumph today… the more convinced I am he’ll lose.

The British broadcaster further went on to say Ronaldo is the actual “GOAT”.

Paddy Power, one of the famous football content providers, released a troll video captioning “Lionel Messi with a World Cup winners medal and the Golden Ball. Someone, please check in on Piers Morgan…”

Tennis superstar Andy Murray to reacted to the tweet by saying Not sure that @FIFAWorldCup could have gone any worse for you @piersmorgan.

Prior to World Cup, Piers Morgan did a controversial interview with Cristiano Ronaldo which raised many eyebrows at the time.

Ronaldo’s Portugal on the other hand lost to Morrocco in the quarterfinals of the World Cup and got eliminated. Ronaldo was seen crying after the game as he walks into the tunnel.

In the interview with Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo made a scathing attack on Manchester United and its manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo said he feels “betrayed” by the club and that senior figures have tried to force him out of Old Trafford.

“Yes, not only the coach but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed,” said Ronaldo.

“I don’t care. People should listen to the truth.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year, but last year too,” he added.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 12:19:49 pm
Next Story

Villagers march towards Kancheepuram collectorate to protest proposed airport

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 19: Latest News
close