Bobby Moore was the greatest of my generation: Pele

From left to right : Co -owner of of Atletico de Kolkata sourav Ganguly, Sanjiv Goenka and legend footballer Pele during a press conference in Kolkata on Monday. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

If he’s the ‘king’ of football then who is the prince? Pele gave a mischievous smile and then said, “The prince is sitting next to me”. He pointed towards ‘prince of Kolkata’ Sourav Ganguly who blushed.

The decision not to take Fifa-related questions put a bit of a damper on the whole event as the Brazilian legend addressed the media in Kolkata on Monday.

After all, everyone wanted to have his view on the alleged corruption in the world football’s governing body. The situation is grave enough to see both FIFA president Sepp Blatter and his UEFA counterpart Michel Platini being provisionally suspended from all football-related activities for 90 days by the Fifa’s ethics committee.

Asked to compare between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele said: “They’re two different types of players. Ronaldo is more of a centre-forward, while Messi is a No. 10. I would love to have them both in my team.”

But who was the best player of his generation? “Bobby Moore. I must also mention Zalma Santos and Nilton Santos. Over the past 10 years, it has to be Messi,” said the 74-year-old, who is currently on the three-day visit to Kolkata.

Pele advised the Indian football authorities to “develop base” and then send the young players abroad for exposure. As for the decline in Brazil football, the legend blamed it on the set-up and ever-growing influence of the “impresarios.”

