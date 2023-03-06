‘Monumental score… everything about it was staggering’: Michael Owen on Liverpool beating Manchester United 7-0

After watching his former side blow Manchester United out of the water with a 7-0 scoreline, Liverpool legend Michael Owen lauded the result as a turning point for the under-performing club’s season.

“They were pretty ruthless. The over-riding headline is that it’s seven goals. You almost have to see it to believe it. And this was a United team coming into the game with everyone raving about them. They were flying high, and there were question marks really by Liverpool’s name. If there was ever a turning point for Liverpool, to get everything back on track, then surely this is it,” Owen said in the Premier League studio after the result.

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all scored a brace while Roberto Firmino came off the bench to add one more to that tally.

This was Liverpool’s biggest competitive win over United in the Premier League, surpassing the 7-1 win they had in the second division, way back in October 1895.

Summing up how incredulous the result was, he added: “Anyone that looks at the result will think there’s something wrong, or Manchester United went down to ten, or even nine men, but none of that is true. It’s a monumental score and performance from Liverpool, everything about it was staggering.”

The result came a week after United claimed their first trophy since 2017 by winning the League Cup. The defeat left United in third place on 49 points and surely out of the title race. They are 14 points off leaders Arsenal, who have played a game more.

Liverpool’s fourth win in five league matches lifted them above Newcastle United into fifth on 42 points, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.