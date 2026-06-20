‘Monstro! (Monster)’: Romário hails Messi as the best player of World Cup

Brazil legend Romário has named Lionel Messi the “craque da Copa (standout of the Cup)” and called him a “Monstro! (Monster!)” in his highest praise, while backing Vinicius Jr to make this his World Cup and predicting Brazil will finish top of their group.

Writing in O Globo from Los Angeles, Romário said the 3-0 win over Haiti was a significant improvement on the Morocco opener and that Brazil had finally begun to impose their game from the start. Romário is a Brazilian football legend who scored 55 goals in 70 internationals, won the 1994 World Cup with Brazil and was named player of the tournament, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers the game has produced.