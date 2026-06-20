‘Monstro! (Monster)’: Romário hails Messi as the best player of World Cup

Brazil legend Romário has named Lionel Messi the “craque da Copa (standout of the Cup)” and called him a “Monstro! (Monster!)” in his highest praise, while backing Vinicius Jr to make this his World Cup and predicting Brazil will finish top of their group.
Writing in O Globo from Los Angeles, Romário said the 3-0 win over Haiti was a significant improvement on the Morocco opener and that Brazil had finally begun to impose their game from the start. Romário is a Brazilian football legend who scored 55 goals in 70 internationals, won the 1994 World Cup with Brazil and was named player of the tournament, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers the game has produced.
On Vinicius, who was named player of the match in both games and scored two goals, Romário was effusive. “This could be his World Cup,” he wrote. “He’s been flying high so far.” He also singled out Lucas Paquetá, who he said had given the midfield a new dynamic by combining defensive work with orchestrating the attack, and Matheus Cunha, whose second-half cameo against Morocco earned him a starting berth. “He came on and definitively earned his position with goals, determination and quick, precise touches,” Romário wrote.
On Raphinha’s injury, Romário expressed regret but said Rayan could prove a useful option against Scotland, though he warned the match would be harder than Haiti. “The Scottish side press hard and have physically strong attackers,” he wrote. “But our team is improving, both technically and psychologically, and I believe we will finish first in the group.”
Casting his eye across the tournament, Romário reserved his highest praise for Messi.
“He is the craque da Copa (standout of the Cup) so far. Monstro! (Monster!)” He also highlighted the United States as the surprise package under Mauricio Pochettino, led by Christian Pulisic. France, Germany, Argentina and England had confirmed their favouritism, he said, while Portugal and Spain had disappointed but should not be written off. “They will raise their level, for sure,” he added.