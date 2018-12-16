Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Kolkata derby Highlights: East Bengal beat Mohun Bagan 3-2

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Kolkata derby Highlights: Mohun Bagan brought the best out of them only after they went down to 10 men. Before that, East Bengal ran them ragged. It was a scrappy match for most parts but it also featured some moments of brilliance, such as Jobby Justin’s overhead kick for East Bengal’s third goal.

Mohun Bagan are yet to win a match in Kolkata and that rotten run continues with that. East Bengal, who had got off to an equally poor start to the match, have jumped to fifth on the league table with this win.