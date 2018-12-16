Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Kolkata derby Highlights: East Bengal beat Mohun Bagan 3-2https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/mohun-bagan-vs-east-bengal-live-score-kolkata-derby-i-league-live-streaming-5496158/
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Kolkata derby Highlights: East Bengal beat Mohun Bagan 3-2
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Kolkata derby Highlights: East Bengal staved off some late pressure from 10-man Mohun Bagan to beat their rivals for the first time since January 2016.
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Kolkata derby Highlights: Mohun Bagan brought the best out of them only after they went down to 10 men. Before that, East Bengal ran them ragged. It was a scrappy match for most parts but it also featured some moments of brilliance, such as Jobby Justin’s overhead kick for East Bengal’s third goal.
Mohun Bagan are yet to win a match in Kolkata and that rotten run continues with that. East Bengal, who had got off to an equally poor start to the match, have jumped to fifth on the league table with this win.
Live Blog
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Kolkata derby Highlights:
East Bengal jump to fifth......
.....And Mohun Bagan remain 8th on the I-League table. A feisty encounter as usual that had almost everything in it. These matches never dissapoint do they. That's it from here but it is an incredible night if you are a sports fan. The Hockey World Cup final between Belgium and Netherlands has started and so head over to the live blogwe have for the event.
FULL TIME! East Bengal 3-2 Mohun Bagan
East Bengal do so well to stave away the pressure that came their way in the latter stages of the match, Mohun Bagan remain winless in Kolkata this season.
Jobby Justin, free on goal with just the keeper to beat but that is too much as it turns out. Roy makes himself big and blocks the shot. Excellent stuff.
BAGAN PILING ON THE PRESSURE
They win a free kick, Ambekar with the delivery and that is headed out by Chullova. 82 mins gone
GOAL! MB 2-3 EB (Dicka 75 mins)
10-man Mohun Bagan has been playing better than 11-man Mohun Bagan and this goal was coming. Borja heads out a cross and it falls for Dicka just outside the box, he connects with the ball sweetly and it goes into the bottom right corner.
CHANCE, MOHUN BAGAN
Faiaz with a cross that Borja intercepts, Sourav Das then takes a shot that is blocked by Rakshit Dagar. The Bagan players get in the face of the referee, shouting for hand ball.
GOAL! Bagan 1-3 East Bengal (Laldanmawia Ralte 62 mins)
Just to add salt to wound, East Bengal score from the resultant free kick! Second goal of the night for Laldanmawia. Didika curls in the free kick, Danmawia meets it with a header, Sankar Roy saves it but Danmawia buries it on the rebound.
RED CARD!
Kingsley was living on the edge and now he has been pushed over!
Getting heated
Fouls flying in on both sides and the players have also had a little exchange of niceties. All happening in the middle but shots seem to have dissapeared from the game. 55 mins gone
YELLOW CARD ACOSTA!
This is quite incredible. Dicka and Acosta wrestling for the ball, Dicka seems to have pushed the Costa Rican and it is the latter who goes into the book.
SECOND HALF STARTS!
Mohun Bagan have to step up here. East Bengal deserve the lead they have. They've dominated possession and have had more shots on target, although those have generally been at a premium.
HALF TIME! East Bengal 2-1 Mohun Bagan
It did get stale in the middle of that first half but Jobby Justin's audacity has lit up the cauldron that is Salt Lake Stadium at the moment.
GOAL! BICYCLE KICK BY JOBBY JUSTIN! Mohun Bagan 1-2 East Bengal
Oh, what an occassion to try something as audacious as that! Manoj's cross from the left, Danmawia lays it off and Justin, free as an eagle, has his back to goal and burries it in with what is somewhere between a back volley and a bicycle kick.
Scrappy football
Both sides are unable to maintain their shape and too many hopeful long balls and long shots are being played. Whenever the ball does land on the ground, a foul is committed. 40 mins gone.
Some skill from Chullova
Borja with one of those super long distance crossfield passes that we get to see so much in Indian football. This goes from left to right, Chullova, under pressure from Ambekar, chests it ahead and takes control of the ball brilliantly. His cross is blocked though. 35 mins gone
31 mins gone
End to end football here. Kingsley buries his elbow into the face of Santon and guess what, he does not even get a yellow card for that. East Bengal fans won't let the referee forget that one. Kingsley was already on a yellow card.
FOUL NOT GIVEN!
Dicka brought down at the edge of the box but no foul given! He is furious, the defender got nothing on the ball with a challenge from behind left of the D.
YELLOW CARD!
Yuto Kinowaki gets a yellow for a rather cynical challenge in midfield. He argues against it, goodness knows what point he is trying to make. 24 mins gone!
GOAL! Bagan 1-1 East Bengal (Laldanmawia Ralte 16 mins)
GAME ON PLEASE! Jobby Justin with a through ball to Laldanmawia ahead of him, Ralte is through and he finds the back of the net.
16 mins
East Bengal looking paper thin at the back now. Dagar makes the mistake and gifts the ball to give Bagan the ball inside EB's third. Somehow they clear.
These matches have decided a number of titles that have come and gone in the colourful and chaotic history of Indian football. Even in recent years, when the I-League seems to have become a league for the newcomers and minnows, MB vs EB matches have decided whether either of these two sides remain in the title race, or if another contender ends up winning it. Today, it is a little different. Rarely has the Kolkata derby been played between teams that are in the lower half of the table and this is one of those occassions. But hey, does that matter to fans of these two sides? (Rhetorical question; of course it doesn't)
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live score, Kolkata derby I-League Live streaming: Bitter foes Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will look to close in the gap on top of the table when they cross swords in the I-League's first derby clash here Sunday. Both the teams have nine points each but East Bengal are ahead in the standings, occupying the sixth place, compared to Mohun Bagan's eighth.
East Bengal have a slight advantage with three wins from six matches while Mohun Bagan has only won twice this season. With Chennai City sitting pretty atop the table with 17 points both the Kolkata heavyweights will have a lot of catching up to do.
East Bengal jump to fifth......
.....And Mohun Bagan remain 8th on the I-League table. A feisty encounter as usual that had almost everything in it. These matches never dissapoint do they. That's it from here but it is an incredible night if you are a sports fan. The Hockey World Cup final between Belgium and Netherlands has started and so head over to the live blog we have for the event.
FULL TIME! East Bengal 3-2 Mohun Bagan
East Bengal do so well to stave away the pressure that came their way in the latter stages of the match, Mohun Bagan remain winless in Kolkata this season.
Three minutes added time
The game is being played almost exclusively in the East Bengal third now. Aart from the fact that Bagan have come alive since going down to 10 men, it is also because of East Bengal not holding on to the ball when they get it. Danmawia tries to go for goal from just outside his own box when he gets the ball. The goalkeeper was off his line but the shot hardly had any power to trouble him.
EAST BENGAL MISS A CHANCE
Jobby Justin, free on goal with just the keeper to beat but that is too much as it turns out. Roy makes himself big and blocks the shot. Excellent stuff.
BAGAN PILING ON THE PRESSURE
They win a free kick, Ambekar with the delivery and that is headed out by Chullova. 82 mins gone
GOAL! MB 2-3 EB (Dicka 75 mins)
10-man Mohun Bagan has been playing better than 11-man Mohun Bagan and this goal was coming. Borja heads out a cross and it falls for Dicka just outside the box, he connects with the ball sweetly and it goes into the bottom right corner.
CHANCE, MOHUN BAGAN
Faiaz with a cross that Borja intercepts, Sourav Das then takes a shot that is blocked by Rakshit Dagar. The Bagan players get in the face of the referee, shouting for hand ball.
GOAL! Bagan 1-3 East Bengal (Laldanmawia Ralte 62 mins)
Just to add salt to wound, East Bengal score from the resultant free kick! Second goal of the night for Laldanmawia. Didika curls in the free kick, Danmawia meets it with a header, Sankar Roy saves it but Danmawia buries it on the rebound.
RED CARD!
Kingsley was living on the edge and now he has been pushed over!
Getting heated
Fouls flying in on both sides and the players have also had a little exchange of niceties. All happening in the middle but shots seem to have dissapeared from the game. 55 mins gone
YELLOW CARD ACOSTA!
This is quite incredible. Dicka and Acosta wrestling for the ball, Dicka seems to have pushed the Costa Rican and it is the latter who goes into the book.
SECOND HALF STARTS!
Mohun Bagan have to step up here. East Bengal deserve the lead they have. They've dominated possession and have had more shots on target, although those have generally been at a premium.
HALF TIME! East Bengal 2-1 Mohun Bagan
It did get stale in the middle of that first half but Jobby Justin's audacity has lit up the cauldron that is Salt Lake Stadium at the moment.
GOAL! BICYCLE KICK BY JOBBY JUSTIN! Mohun Bagan 1-2 East Bengal
Oh, what an occassion to try something as audacious as that! Manoj's cross from the left, Danmawia lays it off and Justin, free as an eagle, has his back to goal and burries it in with what is somewhere between a back volley and a bicycle kick.
Scrappy football
Both sides are unable to maintain their shape and too many hopeful long balls and long shots are being played. Whenever the ball does land on the ground, a foul is committed. 40 mins gone.
Some skill from Chullova
Borja with one of those super long distance crossfield passes that we get to see so much in Indian football. This goes from left to right, Chullova, under pressure from Ambekar, chests it ahead and takes control of the ball brilliantly. His cross is blocked though. 35 mins gone
31 mins gone
End to end football here. Kingsley buries his elbow into the face of Santon and guess what, he does not even get a yellow card for that. East Bengal fans won't let the referee forget that one. Kingsley was already on a yellow card.
FOUL NOT GIVEN!
Dicka brought down at the edge of the box but no foul given! He is furious, the defender got nothing on the ball with a challenge from behind left of the D.
YELLOW CARD!
Yuto Kinowaki gets a yellow for a rather cynical challenge in midfield. He argues against it, goodness knows what point he is trying to make. 24 mins gone!
GOAL! Bagan 1-1 East Bengal (Laldanmawia Ralte 16 mins)
GAME ON PLEASE! Jobby Justin with a through ball to Laldanmawia ahead of him, Ralte is through and he finds the back of the net.
16 mins
East Bengal looking paper thin at the back now. Dagar makes the mistake and gifts the ball to give Bagan the ball inside EB's third. Somehow they clear.
GOAL! Bagan 1-East Bengal (Azharuddin Mallick 13 mins)
And Bagan are ahead! Talk about a goal against the run of play! Omar Nabil Rashad El Husseiny makes his way through the right, puts the ball in square and that Azharuddin is there burry it!
Chance East Bengal!
Debutante Jaime Santos does well to set up Didika at the edge of the box but the Indian only ends up blasting the ball over. 6 mins gone
KICK OFF!
Here we go! Time for The War Between Hilsa and Prawns, ঘটি vs বাঙাল; it's time for the Kolkata Derby
TEAMS!
East Bengal: Rakshit Dagar; Lalram Chullova, Johnny Acosta, Borja Gomez, Manoj Mohammed; Laldanmawia Ralte, Kassim Aidara, Lalrindika Ralte, Brandon Vanlalremdika; Jaime Santos Colado; Jobby Justin.
East Bengal subs: Ubaid CK, Kamalpreet Singh, Bali Gagandeep, Yami Longvah, Salam Ranjan Singh, Samad Ali Mallick, Prakash Sarkar.
Mohun Bagan XI: Sankar Roy; Arijit Bagui, Kim Kima, Eze Kingsley, Abhishek Ambekar; Azharuddin Mallick, Saurav Das, Yuta Kinowaki, Omar Elhusseiny; Aser Dipanda, Henry Kisekka.
Mohun Bagan subs: Shilton Paul, Mehtab Hossain, Shilton D'Silva, Abinash Ruidas, Amey Ranawade Sk. Faiaz, Gurjinder Kumar.
It's Derby time!
These matches have decided a number of titles that have come and gone in the colourful and chaotic history of Indian football. Even in recent years, when the I-League seems to have become a league for the newcomers and minnows, MB vs EB matches have decided whether either of these two sides remain in the title race, or if another contender ends up winning it. Today, it is a little different. Rarely has the Kolkata derby been played between teams that are in the lower half of the table and this is one of those occassions. But hey, does that matter to fans of these two sides? (Rhetorical question; of course it doesn't)