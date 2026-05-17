Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2026: Thrilling photo finish in offing today

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: A win today will push either team towards the ISL title. (Photo: ISL Media)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) vs East Bengal FC (EBFC), ISL 2026 Live Score: In a game that could indicate a thrilling photo-finish to the Indian Super League season, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal face off with the title at stake. Whichever teams wins today’s game will edge ahead in the league title stakes.

Here’s what the ISL league standings situation looks like: Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal are level on 22 points before Sunday’s game, which makes them second and third on the table respectively after playing 11 games each. The team at the top of the ISL standings is Bengaluru FC, but the club has finished their 13 matches of the season having accumulated 23 points against their name.

Story continues below this ad Both Kolkata giants have just one more match left after Sunday’s derby. If East Bengal beat their arch-rivals, they would move to 25 points at the top of the table. Scroll down to read all the updates from the Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal Live Updates May 17, 2026 07:39 PM IST Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2026: Chances at both ends What a dazzling run on the left flank from Liston! But Rakib shows him out! And it's a corner. The East Bengal players are unhappy with that being given against them. And Bagan try a different strategy: a kick that's outside the East Bengal box. And in the blink of an eye, Mohun Bagan are on a break! Vishnu PV finds himself in the box with just the keeper to beat. He hesitates! And the defenders get to him and clear! 7th minute: Mohun Bagan Super Giant 0-0 East Bengal May 17, 2026 07:35 PM IST Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2026: Bagan dominating Mohun Bagan have seen plenty of the ball in the first three minutes of the game so fat. Subhashish is slipped in by Liston in the East Bengal box. He cuts back and the ball finds Sahal, who cannot control the ball. Anwar Ali clears! Chance! 4th minute: Mohun Bagan Super Giant 0-0 East Bengal May 17, 2026 07:31 PM IST Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2026: East Bengal could prove a point today Over the last few years, Mohun Bagan have held the upper hand in the Kolkata Derby. But East Bengal could leave this record behind by winning! 10 Kolkata Derbies played between the two clubs in the ISL. 9 wins for Mohun Bagan. One draw in the remaining game! Since 1996, in any derby game between these two played in any league, neither of these teams have won the league after losing a Kolkata Derby. So winning today is more than critical! it's non-negotiable. May 17, 2026 07:27 PM IST Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2026: Here we go! Both sets of players are coming out to the centre of the pitch. A city holds its breath for kickoff, which should be in a few minutes! May 17, 2026 07:18 PM IST Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2026: What is on the line today An East Bengal victory would move them to 25 points, leaving Mohun Bagan on 22 with only one match remaining. Even if the Mariners then win their final fixture and draw level on points, East Bengal would hold the superior head-to-head record and remain favourites to clinch the title, provided no other contender overtakes them. Similarly, Mohun Bagan will also have the same situation as their rivals. May 17, 2026 07:04 PM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. Both teams are within touching distance of an ISL title, finding each other in the way. A win today could more or less secure a title. A big Kolkata derby at last in the ISL as Mohun Bagan, East Bengal chase title A victory for either side would be huge as the primary tie-breaker in case of two sides finishing on the same number of points is the head-to-head record between them this season. (ISL Photos) It has taken six years but at long last, the Kolkata derby could actually be the match that decides the Indian Super League (ISL) crown, as opposed to being just a marketing pitch for the competition. Going into Sunday’s fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal are level on 22 points, second and third on the table respectively, after playing 11 games with the red and gold brigade ahead on goal difference. Effectively, though, the two Kolkata giants have the strongest chance at winning the title – provided one of them wins on Sunday – with current league leaders Bengaluru FC having already finished their 13 matches with 23 points. That, and the fact that Mohun Bagan have drawn twice in their last two matches, are among the many by-products of the heavily truncated and truly bizarre season that this has been in the ISL.