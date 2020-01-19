Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score, I-League 2019/20 Live Updates: Salt Lake awaits penultimate derby

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score: The Mariners are on a five-match unbeaten run. Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score: The Mariners are on a five-match unbeaten run.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal (MB vs EB) Football Live Score Streaming Online Updates: After getting rescheduled earlier, the time has finally come for the nation’s most-awaited derby to take place — Mohun Bagan against East Bengal — at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on Sunday. The Mariners have been the team to beat this season, with their solitary loss being against Churchill Brothers, so it’s not going to be an easy trek for East Bengal.

Mohun Bagan, who are at the top of the table with 14 points from seven games, would take on their century-old arch-rivals for the second last time after their proposed merger with ISL franchise ATK went through on Thursday. Kibu Vicuna’s side drew their last match at Ludhiana, but before that, they enjoyed a four-match winning streak thanks to their talismanic foreigner Fran Gonzalez. The Green and Maroons have been ticking all the right boxes as a unit too, with youth players like Nongdamba Naorem and Subho Ghosh stepping up big-time.

On the other hand, Alejandro Menendez’s East Bengal, after having a bright start to the season, now sit fifth on the table with just eight points from six games. Since the turn of the year, they have fallen prey to two consecutive defeats, but considering they have won their last two I-League meetings with Mohun Bagan, momentum is on their side.