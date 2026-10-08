Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Score, IFA Shield Final: Kolkata Derby to kick-off at Salt Lake Stadium

The storied Kolkata Derby takes centre stage once again as East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant lock horns in the IFA Shield 2026 final at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday. It is the fifth meeting between the arch-rivals this year and the second cup final of the season, with momentum, revenge and a slice of history all on the line in Kolkata.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan IFA Shield 2026 Final live streaming

Story continues below this ad

East Bengal enter the final riding high on confidence after a ruthless 7-2 demolition of NorthEast United in the semifinal, with David Lalhlansanga leading the charge with a hat-trick. Antonio Lopez Habas’ men have already tasted derby glory this season, having thrashed Mohun Bagan 4-1 in the Durand Cup final in August, and they now stand on the cusp of a record 30th IFA Shield title. However, Habas faces a selection headache with several national team players returning just days before the final, and the coach has made it clear he wants the job done in 90 minutes rather than risking a shootout.

For Mohun Bagan, the motivation is twofold: revenge for the Durand Cup humiliation and the chance to defend the Shield they won against the same opponent last year. Panagiotis Dilmperis’ side reached the final the hard way, edging Punjab FC on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes, with goalkeeper Vishal Kaith emerging as the hero. The Mariners have injury concerns, with Jamie Maclaren’s hamstring issue likely to hand Lee Erwin a start, while defender Asish Rai is also doubtful. A win would deliver a 22nd Shield crown and restore bragging rights after their recent Calcutta Football League triumph.

Scroll down to follow MBSG vs EBFC IFA Shield Final Live Updates

Live Updates Oct 8, 2026 05:45 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: Predicted Starting XIs Mohun Bagan SG predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vishal Kaith (GK) — Asish Rai, Rahul Bheke, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose — Deepak Tangri, Samir Zeljkovic — Lallianzuala Chhangte, Miguel Figueira, Liston Colaco — Lee Erwin. East Bengal predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Phurba Lachenpa (GK) — Hardik Bhatt, Lalchungnunga, David Zivulic, Sandip Mandi — Jeakson Singh, Mohamad Rashid — Dani Ramirez, Bipin Singh, PV Vishnu — David Lalhlansanga. Oct 8, 2026 05:45 PM IST East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: Hola! Hello and welcome to The Indian Express's live coverage of the IFA Shield 2026 final as Mohun Bagan Super Giant take on East Bengal in the latest chapter of the Kolkata Derby at the Salt Lake Stadium. It is the fifth meeting between the arch-rivals this year and the second cup final of the season, with East Bengal chasing a record 30th Shield title and Mohun Bagan eager to avenge their 4-1 Durand Cup final defeat. Both sides are dealing with injury and selection concerns, and with kick-off at 6:15 PM IST, the stage is set for another dramatic derby. Stay tuned for all the live action!