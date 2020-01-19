Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming, I-League 2019-20: When and where to watch MB vs EB

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming: Mohun Bagan will take on East Bengal(Source: Twitter/IndianFootball) Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming: Mohun Bagan will take on East Bengal(Source: Twitter/IndianFootball)

I-League 2019-20, Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Football Today Match Live Score Streaming: It will be an emotional affair for Mohun Bagan, as they prepare to take on arch-rivals East Bengal in their penultimate I-League derby on Sunday. After penning a deal with Indian Super League club ATK, the Green and Maroons are all set to enter India’s top-tier league from next season onwards.

Mohun Bagan will enter the fixture on a five-game winning streak and will look to maintain the momentum in the battle between the traditional powerhouses of Indian football. Their last and only defeat so far in this season came against Churchill Brothers. East Bengal, on the other hand, are struggling to find the right note in this edition and have only managed two wins out of the six matches they’ve played so far. However, considering the intensity and rivalry between both the sides, a fierce 90-minute battle is expected irrespective of the current forms.

When is the I-League match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal?

The I-League match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will kick-off at 5:00 pm IST on Sunday, January 19.

Where is the I-League match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal?

The I-League match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be played at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal?

The I-League match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will broadcast on DSport.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the I-League match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal?

The live streaming of the match will be available on Youtube. You can also catch the live commentary here at indianexpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd