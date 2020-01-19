Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, I-League 2019/20 Live Score Updates: MB 1-0 EB, 40′

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal (MB vs EB) Football Live Score Streaming Online Updates: After getting rescheduled earlier, the time has finally come for the nation’s most-awaited derby to take place — Mohun Bagan against East Bengal — at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on Sunday. The Mariners have been the team to beat this season, with their solitary loss being against Churchill Brothers, so it’s not going to be an easy trek for East Bengal.
Mohun Bagan, who are at the top of the table with 14 points from seven games, would take on their century-old arch-rivals for the second last time after their proposed merger with ISL franchise ATK went through on Thursday. Kibu Vicuna’s side drew their last match at Ludhiana, but before that, they enjoyed a four-match winning streak thanks to their talismanic foreigner Fran Gonzalez. The Green and Maroons have been ticking all the right boxes as a unit too, with youth players like Nongdamba Naorem and Subho Ghosh stepping up big-time.
When and where to watch Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal?
On the other hand, Alejandro Menendez’s East Bengal, after having a bright start to the season, now sit fifth on the table with just eight points from six games. Since the turn of the year, they have fallen prey to two consecutive defeats, but considering they have won their last two I-League meetings with Mohun Bagan, momentum is on their side.
Highlights
From the resulting freekick, Sankar Roy is brought into action as he pams Lalrindika Ralte's free kick, and with the ball loose on the ground East Bengal fail to put it in the back of the net. A huge opportunity!
Juan Mera has looked quite lively on the ball here, and has offered a spark in attack for East Bengal. As he breaks through the middle, Fran Gonzalez brings him down with a mistimed tackle from behind. Yellow card is brandished for the Mohun Bagan midfielder.
Half an hour gone, and the story has been a rather expected one. Mohun Bagan are controlling the game, pressing quite high and troubling the likes of Marti Crespi in possession. East Bengal for the meantime are sitting deep and looking to break on counters. Still, 1-0.
Ever since conceding that goal, East Bengal have looked shaky, failing to control the ball. And they have conceded another foul here, although from which nothing came to pass for Mohun Bagan. Joseba Beitia is looking unplayable at times almost though.
Mohun Bagan have a taken an early lead from Joseba Beitia! What a cross from Nangdomba Naorem, and what a header! The young winger takes on two players on the left wing and lifts a cross directly to the Spaniard's head, and he puts it in past Lalthuammawia Ralte. The league leaders lead! | Mohun Bagan 1-0 East Bengal, 18 mins |
And now Lalrindika Ralte misses a head right in the face of goal. East Bengal's best chance of the half from a Mohun Bagan defensive lapse. Still, Mohun Bagan looking to find their purpose with the ball. Nangdamba Naorem shows some happy feet on the other end, and earns Mohun Bagan a corner, which is ultimately cleared away.
Mohun Bagan have upped their ante, with a defence-splitting pass from Fran Gonzalez, but the cross is cleared away clumsily by the East Bengal defence. Joseba Beitia's corner then finds Fran Gonzalez, but to no avail. Still goalless here.
Mohun Bagan's Boubacar Diawara has been in the thick of things with him coming close twice to scoring with the ball, one in the third minute from a cross and another from a Suhair pass. Minutes later, East Bengal's Juan Mera pops up with an on target long ranger. So far, it has been an end-to-end affar in Kolkata.
East Bengal have begun on the frontfoot, causing troubles infront of the Mohun Bagan from the first minute itself. An indirect free kick lead to a corner, and the Red and Yellow almost came close to scoring. A bright start to the derby here.
East Bengal will have to come up with something really special to best Mohun Bagan, as powered by Fran Gonzalez, the leading scorer of the league with five goals, have looked like authentic title contenders. And amidst a packed Yuva Bharati Krirarangan, after the captains, Dhanachandra Singh and Lalrindika Ralte, shook their hands and had the toss, East Bengal start the proceedings from the centre-circle. It's underway!
The elephant in the room is obviously this derby being the penultimate derby between the two historical teams as a merger between Mohun Bagan and ATK has been given the go-ahead. The significant tie-up was announced on Thursday, with the RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group acquiring the 80 per cent stake in the Mohun Bagan Football Club (India) Private Limited. The new entity, using the brand names of Mohun Bagan and ATK, will be part of the ISL from the 2020-21 season onwards. | READ MORE |
Starting XI: Lalthuammawia Ralte, Kamalpreet Singh, Jaime Colado, Pintu Mahata, Kassim Aidara, Marcos Espada, Lalrindika Ralte, Marti Crespi, Juan Gonzalez, Abhishek Ambekar, Mehtab Singh
Subs: Mirajuddin, Saikhom, Thokchom, Akhay, Akash, Sujit, Sougata
Starting XI: Sankar Roy, Francisco Morante, Ashutosh Mehta, Papa Diawara, Joseba Beitia, Nongdamba Naorem, V. P. Suhair, Dhanachandra Singh, S. K. Sahil, Daniel Cyrus, Francisco Gonzalez
Subs: Debjit, Gurjinder, Komron, Subha, Shilton D'Silva, Britto, Chullova
East Bengal lead the way in head-to-head record winning 17 matches, drawing 13 and losing 14 of them. The last two meetings ended in East Bengal's favour, as they won 2-0 on 27 January, 2019 and 3-2 on 16 December, 2018. Incidentally, the three before that were won by Mohun Bagan.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the much-awaited Kolkata derby. Mohun Bagan, who are at the top of the table with 14 points from seven games, have been the team to beat this season who are currently enjoying a five-match unbeaten run. With East Bengal in poor form, losing two consecutive matches since the turn of the year, can the Mariners extend the lead over their arch-rivals to nine points? Stay tuned to know more!