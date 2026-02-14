Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming: When and where to watch ISL 2025/26 opening match

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) vs Kerala Blasters (KBFC) Live Streaming: The 2025/26 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to get underway at long last and the first match will be between defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant and the Kerala Blasters at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata. The 2025/26 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to get underway at long last and the first match will be between defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant and the Kerala Blasters at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata. The fixture pits two of the largest fan bases in Indian football against each other and promises a high-voltage start to a season unlike any other.

There will be no second chances, no knockouts but just 91 high-stakes matches where consistency alone will decide the champion. The season’s launch comes as a major relief for participating clubs after months of uncertainty. There has already been disruption before kickoff –the February 16 fixture between Odisha FC and Punjab FC has been put on hold as Odisha are yet to confirm their home venue. There was also confusion around the broadcast plans until late in the build-up. It has now been confirmed that all matches will be streamed on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2, according to an AIFF release.

Here’s our live streaming guide for Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025/26 opening match:

What time is the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025/26 match?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025/26 match starts at 5PM IST on on Saturday, February 14.

Where will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025/26 take place?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025/26 match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, better known as the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata

How to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025/26 live telecast in India?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025/26 match will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.

How to live stream Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025/26 match?

The live streaming of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025/26 match will be available on FanCode.