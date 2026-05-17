Biggest East Bengal-Mohun Bagan derby in years with both fighting for ISL title

Rohit Mundayur is a Copy Editor with the Sports Team at The Indian Express. He works with the online team and is based out of Delhi. ... Read More
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
It has taken six years but at long last, the Kolkata derby could actually be the match that decides the Indian Super League (ISL) crown, as opposed to being just a marketing pitch for the competition.
Going into Sunday’s fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal are level on 22 points, second and third on the table respectively, after playing 11 games with the red and gold brigade ahead on goal difference.
Effectively, though, the two Kolkata giants have the strongest chance at winning the title – provided one of them wins on Sunday – with current league leaders Bengaluru FC having already finished their 13 matches with 23 points. That, and the fact that Mohun Bagan have drawn twice in their last two matches, are among the many by-products of the heavily truncated and truly bizarre season that this has been in the ISL.
The first of those two draws, against FC Goa, came after an inexplicable break of 20 days, which may have affected the rhythm of Sergio Lobera’s team, and the malaise continued in their next game against an embattled Inter Kashi.
East Bengal have been in comparatively better touch but they too played out a rather dull goalless draw against Punjab FC at home in their previous match. Oscar Bruzon’s side was clearly second-best for much of the outing, but Punjab couldn’t find the net.
Both Kolkata giants have just one more match after Sunday’s derby. If East Bengal beat their arch rivals, they would move to 25 points at the top of the table. In that case, with them having a superior head-to-head record against the Mariners, they will win the title even with a draw in their final game. Vice versa is the case for Bagan.
Mumbai City FC and Punjab FC are also on 22 points after 12 matches, with Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa on 21 and 20 respectively going into their final fixtures.
It has taken a long time for the Kolkata derby to actually mean something in the ISL as East Bengal haven’t really been able to compete with Bagan since the two sides became part of the league. Bagan have won nine of the 10 league games between the two sides, with the other one ending in a draw. However, that gap seems to have narrowed recently. Bagan won the IFA Shield final against East Bengal only after a tie-breaker and the Super Cup fixture between them ended in a draw.
Both teams have Spanish coaches at the helm. Bruzon played down Bagan’s recent slump, while making sure not to undermine his own side’s strengths.
“If we need to talk about favourites, it’s clear that Mohun Bagan has the advantage. But if we need to talk about performance, which is our part, I’m cool, I’m confident, I’m determined, I’m excited, and I really believe that our guys tomorrow can play a good game, and take the three points,” he Spaniard said ahead of the derby.
Lobera, on the other hand, said he would prefer to let the football do the talking.
“It’s a very good opportunity for us to show everyone that we can win one trophy because we are better than the opponent. But on paper, everything is amazing. It’s time to speak on the pitch,” Lobera said.