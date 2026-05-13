Mohun Bagan’s stalwart former administrator Swapan Sadhan Bose dies aged 78

Swapan Sadhan Bose, the former president of Mohun Bagan Athletic Club and a former Rajya Sabha member, died aged 78 in Kolkata on Tuesday. Popularly known as Tutu Bose, he was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata late on Monday after he suffered a massive heart attack and passed away the next day.
Born on January 23, 1948 in Howrah, West Bengal, Bose first got involved with Mohun Bagan in 1989/90 and was an integral part of the club in different administrative capacities all the way through to April 2025, when he officially announced his retirement from all positions.
“It is with profound grief and deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing away of our very own Mohun Bagan Ratna Swapan Sadhan Bose. His immense contribution, unwavering dedication and lifelong service to Mohun Bagan Athletic Club will forever remain etched in our hearts,” said Mohun Bagan AC in a post on their Instagram page.
“Your legacy will always remain a part of Mohun Bagan,” the club further said through the X account of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, its football department. “Rest in peace, Tutu Bose”.
He was secretary of the club from 1991 to 1995 and then became club president, a position he held until 2017, when he first stepped away citing health reasons. Over this period, Bose was instrumental in some of Bagan’s headline signings. IM Vijayan, one of India’s greatest ever goalscorer and former national captain, made a landmark move from Kerala Police to Bagan in 1991 with Bose at the helm. Bose also played a pivotal role in the signing of Nigerian Chima Okorie, the club’s first foreign signing in 1991.
Bose remained chairman of the club after 2017 and was seen as instrumental in bringing in the RP Sanjiv Goenka group as majority shareholders of Bagan’s football department. In May 2022, Bose was re-elected as club president. Bose was a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2005 to 2011, nominated to the upper house by the All India Trinamool Congress.