Mohun Bagan’s stalwart former administrator Swapan Sadhan Bose dies aged 78

Swapan Sadhan Bose, the former president of Mohun Bagan Athletic Club and a former Rajya Sabha member, died aged 78 in Kolkata on Tuesday. Popularly known as Tutu Bose, he was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata late on Monday after he suffered a massive heart attack and passed away the next day.

Born on January 23, 1948 in Howrah, West Bengal, Bose first got involved with Mohun Bagan in 1989/90 and was an integral part of the club in different administrative capacities all the way through to April 2025, when he officially announced his retirement from all positions.

“It is with profound grief and deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing away of our very own Mohun Bagan Ratna Swapan Sadhan Bose. His immense contribution, unwavering dedication and lifelong service to Mohun Bagan Athletic Club will forever remain etched in our hearts,” said Mohun Bagan AC in a post on their Instagram page.