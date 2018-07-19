Error in Mohun Bagan’s spelling on posters irks West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s brother

Mohun Bagan is one of Kolkata’s most reputable football clubs. (Express File Photo) Mohun Bagan is one of Kolkata’s most reputable football clubs. (Express File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother, Swapan Banerjee was left embarrassed with the mistake in the spelling of historic football club Mohun Bagan in posters which prominently featured him. Banerjee, who is also known as Babun, was appointed as the club’s new secretary and has featured in giant cut-outs of the football club which were placed in several parts of the city. The banners, though, misspelled the name of the club, and instead of “Jay Mohun Bagan”, it read “Jay Mohun Hagan (in Bengali)”.

The controversial posters drew criticisms from fans who slammed Banerjee for the irresponsible gesture and tarnishing the name of the football club which is regarded as one of the best in the country.

Babun, took to Facebook to condemn the error and said the people have turned the mistake into a vulgar commentary. “I am deeply shocked. Some people have twisted a certain portion of the banner and turned it into a vulgar one. I don’t know who all have stooped to such level and done it. I also don’t understand whether they want to malign me or tarnish the image of the century-old football club of Kolkata,” he wrote in a post on Facebook.

He further added that he will file a police complaint against those who are responsible for vulgar remarks. “I don’t know who all have done it. But they will be caught very soon. I will not sit idle just by filing a police complaint. I will make sure that the people who are actually behind this are unmasked. I take the oath in the name of Mohun Bagan and to safeguard its lasting legacy,” he wrote.

Mohun Bagan, which was founded by Bhupendra Nath Bose in 1889, is one of the oldest existing football clubs in the country.

