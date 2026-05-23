Play for India at your own risk, Mohun Bagan SG tell players ahead of Unity Cup

Khalid Jamil had named a 28-member squad for the Unity Cup in London, where India will face world number 71 Jamaica on May 27, and possibly world number 26 Nigeria later. However, the India coach could be without seven of his key players when the team leaves for the tournament on Sunday.

The reason? Mohun Bagan’s last-minute stand. The Kolkata giants, who finished second in the Indian Super League, have told their players that they can play in the tournament at their own risk, and that the club will not pay for any injuries they may sustain.

Bagan have previously refused to release players for the national camp, notably for the first one that Jamil called in August last year. Once again, they have cited long-standing concerns over the lack of compensation for clubs when players get injured while playing for the national team outside FIFA’s designated international windows.