Thursday, June 23, 2022
Mohun Bagan rope in Australian centre-half Brendan Hamill as Tiri’s replacement

The Spanish central defender Tiri suffered an ACL tear during an AFC Cup qualifying game against Gokulam FC.

Updated: June 23, 2022 2:15:37 pm
Mohun Bagan roped in Australian centre-half Brendan Hamill, as the injured Tiri’s replacement. The latter suffered an ACL tear during an AFC Cup qualifying game against Gokulam FC. The Australian ‘A’ League footballer Hamil has signed a two-year contract with Bagan.

Mohun Bagan’s Spanish central defender Tiri was ruled out for at least seven weeks after sustaining a knee injury.

Hamill, 29, is primarily a centre-back, having a rich experience on Australian soil with clubs likle Western Sydney Wnderers and Western United. The former Melbourne Victory defender started his career with Melbourne Heart when he was just 17 in April 2010. He also made appearances for the Australian U-17, U-20 and U-23 national teams.

According to media reports Juan Ferrando, the Spanish coach of Bagan, was looking for a defensive player in the Asian quota for the upcoming AFC Cup semi-final. And according to that plan, the Green Maroon management took Hamil in the team.

