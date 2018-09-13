Mohun Bagan president Swapan Sadhan Bose apologises for sexist remarks

Mohun Bagan president Swapan Sadhan Bose. (Source: Facebook) Mohun Bagan president Swapan Sadhan Bose. (Source: Facebook)

Mohun Bagan president Swapan Sadhan Bose on Thursday issued an apology over his sexist remarks at a Calcutta Football League match on Wednesday. In a statement released by the former Rajya Sabha MP, Bose said that he did not mean to hurt anyone with his remarks.

“I was ecstatic after we won the league for the first time in 8 years yesterday. In that excitement, I said a few things which I did not mean to say. I did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments on a happy occasion. My words have hurt my followers/loved ones. I am deeply saddened. I apologise deeply to them,” he said in the statement.

With a 2-0 lead over Calcutta Customs at half-time on Wednesday, a win for Bagan looked imminent. Bose was asked at the half-time about the club winning their first CFL title since 2009. In response, Bose went on to compare the victory with the happiness experienced with “a son being born”.

“Daughters were being born for the last seven years, suddenly a son has been born. How would you like it if that was the case with you? I have the same feeling,” Bose said.

The statement was criticised for its sexism.

In his statement, Bose said that he believes all genders to be equal.

“After yesterday’s league win, I feel guilty about the views expressed during an emotional moment I was having after the victory. There are daughter-in-laws and granddaughters in my house. So, I know the importance of women. It is my personal belief, that son and daughters are equal; irrespective of gender, they are the soul of a family. I take back my words I would again like to say that I did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments,” he said.

Mohun Bagan have already won the trophy with a game in hand. The club will play their final fixture of the tournament against Mohammedan SC on Tuesday.

