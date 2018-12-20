Mohun Bagan lodge complain against ‘incompetent’ I-League match officials

Calling the match officials “incompetent”, Mohun Bagan Thursday shot off a letter to the All India Football Federation president Praful Patel, saying I-League teams are suffering due to poor standard of refereeing.

Advertising

The green and maroon brigade lost the I-League derby against East Bengal 3-2, a weekend fixture marked by a few controversial decisions.

Mohun Bagan returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Minerva on Wednesday.

Despite the victory, club director Swapan Sadhan Bose complained that they “suffered immensely due to some extremely poor and incompetent decisions by the referee and linesman”.

Advertising

“Modern day football across the globe has witnessed the uses of VAR and goalline technology. But it’s missing in Indian football.

A letter which is sent to Shri Praful Patel, President, All India Football Federation by Shri Swapan Sadhan Bose (Tutu). pic.twitter.com/Ql6XJjzKwc — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) 20 December 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“The I-League is evenly-poised as any of the top seven teams can become champions. We do not desire any favours from the AIFF but expect the game to be played fair,” he wrote in his letter.