Mohun Bagan’s seven-month wait ends, to be handed I-League trophy on Sunday

Mohun Bagan will finally be presented with their I-League trophy, seven months after winning it. (Source: Twitter/MohunBaganAC)

Mohun Bagan fans will be engaged in pre-Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata on Sunday after the much-awaited I-League 2019/20 trophy is presented to the club.

Although the season had been concluded back in March with Mohun Bagan winning the title, the trophy presentation had been delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The trophy would be handed over to players and coaches in presence of club president Swapan Sadhan Bose and the entire executive committee members at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Kolkata.

“Since most of the coaches and players will not be able to join the program physically due to the current pandemic scenario and commitments with their respective teams, we have organised to take them on a live Zoom call so they can be part of the event virtually and enjoy the memorable moment and feel a part of the same,” a club statement said.

#Mariners are ready to welcome the I-league home. To celebrate the Sunday’s homecoming of the I-League trophy @MbcOfficial along with other fan clubs unfurled a grand tifo with an #ILeague trophy replica at the club ground today. #JoyMohunBagan #DreamBigSupportFearlessly pic.twitter.com/jDpZ0S5BXK — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) October 16, 2020

After the ceremony, a procession will be held from Hyatt Regency to Mohun Bagan Athletic Club. The I-League trophy, which would be put in a glass cascade in an open jeep, will pass through locations like EM Bypass, Ultodanga, Shyambazar, Girish Park, and Dharmatala.

Apart from the procession, four floating sky balloons with branding of I-League Trophy will be released from Howrah, Dharmatala, Deshapriya Park, and Hedua-Vivekananda Road.

Even the iconic Howrah Bridge will be illuminated with traditional Mohun Bagan colours on Sunday and Monday to commemorate the success of the club.

