scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 18, 2020
Bihar polls

Mohun Bagan’s seven-month wait ends, to be handed I-League trophy on Sunday

The I-League trophy, which would be put in a glass cascade in an open jeep, will pass through EM Bypass, Shyambazar, Girish Park, and Dharmatala on its way to Mohun Bagan Athletic Club.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 18, 2020 11:10:31 am
Mohun Bagan will finally be presented with their I-League trophy, seven months after winning it. (Source: Twitter/MohunBaganAC)

Mohun Bagan fans will be engaged in pre-Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata on Sunday after the much-awaited I-League 2019/20 trophy is presented to the club.

Although the season had been concluded back in March with Mohun Bagan winning the title, the trophy presentation had been delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The trophy would be handed over to players and coaches in presence of club president Swapan Sadhan Bose and the entire executive committee members at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Kolkata.

“Since most of the coaches and players will not be able to join the program physically due to the current pandemic scenario and commitments with their respective teams, we have organised to take them on a live Zoom call so they can be part of the event virtually and enjoy the memorable moment and feel a part of the same,” a club statement said.

After the ceremony, a procession will be held from Hyatt Regency to Mohun Bagan Athletic Club. The I-League trophy, which would be put in a glass cascade in an open jeep, will pass through locations like EM Bypass, Ultodanga, Shyambazar, Girish Park, and Dharmatala.

Apart from the procession, four floating sky balloons with branding of I-League Trophy will be released from Howrah, Dharmatala, Deshapriya Park, and Hedua-Vivekananda Road.

Even the iconic Howrah Bridge will be illuminated with traditional Mohun Bagan colours on Sunday and Monday to commemorate the success of the club.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IPL 2020: AB de Villiers’ blinder sets up RCB’s incredible win over RR
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Oct 18: Latest News