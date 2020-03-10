Mohun Bagan bid adieu to I-League with second title win

Mohun Bagan have won the league with four matches to spare. (Source: I-League) Mohun Bagan have won the league with four matches to spare. (Source: I-League)

Mohun Bagan, after winning 1-0 against Aizawl FC at the Kalyani Stadium on Tuesday owing to a solitary Baba Diawara goal, won their second I-League title with still four matches to play in the season.

The 2014/15 league winners, who are on their way out of I-League after the proposed merger with ATK went through, bid goodbye to the second-tier domestic league by winning it after racking up 39 points from just 16 matches. They had finished fifth last season when Chennai City had won the league.

While East Bengal and Punjab FC lie second and third respectively with 23 points from 16 matches and Real Kashmir on 22 points from 15 matches, it is mathematically impossible for them to win more points than the Mariners.

Diawara’s 10th goal of the season proved to be the decider against Aizawl in the 80th minute, which was assisted by the Spaniard Joseba Beitia. The Senegalese, after receiving the through ball into his stride, slotted the ball into the bottom corner after a neck-to-neck tussle with the Mizoram side for more than an hour.

Mohun Bagan’s tally of 39 points after 16 games represents the best ratio of points/game (2.44) for any side in Hero I-League history. Champions.#HeroILeague #IndianFootball #MBAFC #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/6xw3NdglXj — Aditya Warty (@AnalystAdi) March 10, 2020

The Kibu Vicuna-managed side registered their eighth win on the trot and extended their unbeaten run in the league to 13 games. They have won 12, drawn three and lost just once against Churchill Brothers in December, scoring a league-high 35 goals.

