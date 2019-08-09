After Mohun Bagan, East Bengal bite dust in CFL

Much like their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan, heavyweights East Bengal too began their Calcutta Football League campaign with a defeat, going down to George Telegraph 0-1 at their home ground here on Friday.

Four days after defending champions Mohun Bagan suffered a 0-3 reversal against Peerless SC, the red-and-gold, celebrating their centenary year, failed to find the target as Justice Morgan scored the all-important goal in the stoppage time.

The Alejandro Menendez-coached side missed the services of Jaime Colado, who has suffered a shoulder injury, and there was lack of creativity upfront.

East Bengal had their best chance in the 40th-minute but young midfielder Subhonil Ghosh missed to convert in front of the goal from a perfect cross by Abhijit Sarkar.

This was George Telegraph’s hat-trick of wins in as many matches as they jumped to the top spot in the Premier Division A of the Calcutta Football League.

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are at the bottom two of the league table, with 0 points from one match apiece.