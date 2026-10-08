Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal 1-0 to clinch their 22nd IFA Shield title

Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated arch-rivals East Bengal 1-0 in the IFA Shield 2026 final at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday, clinching their 22nd title in the competition and exacting revenge for their Durand Cup final defeat earlier this season.
Samir Zeljkovic’s strike late in the first half proved the difference in a tense Kolkata Derby, capping off a sustained wave of pressure from the Mariners. The goal came against the run of an evenly contested opening period, and it gave Mohun Bagan the edge they protected with grit and discipline through the second half.
AS IT HAPPENED | EAST BENGAL VS MOHUN BAGAN IFA SHIELD FINAL HIGHLIGHTS
East Bengal pushed hard for an equaliser after the break, with their attacking wave intensifying in the final moments. Lukasz Zwolinski came closest, heading over from an Ikonomidis cross after a fine move involving skipper Bashim Rashid, but the Pole could not keep his effort on target. Earlier in the second half, Vishal Kaith had produced a fine save to deny Zwolinski from close range, diving to his right to avert the danger.
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The match was not without its flashpoints. Dejan Drazic and Sandeep Mandi clashed heads while contesting the ball, leaving both players on the ground and tempers flaring between the two sets of players. Drazic, despite bleeding from the collision, returned to put in an inspiring defensive display, his gritty tackles and relentless work rate blunting East Bengal’s attack on multiple occasions in the closing stages.
For Mohun Bagan, the win is a significant response to their 4-1 humbling at the hands of East Bengal in the Durand Cup final in August. It also adds another chapter to the club’s rich IFA Shield history, with the Mariners now on 22 titles. East Bengal, who were chasing a record 30th Shield crown, were left to rue their missed chances, with Habas’ men unable to convert their late pressure into a goal.