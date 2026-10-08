Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal 1-0 to clinch their 22nd IFA Shield title

Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated arch-rivals East Bengal 1-0 in the IFA Shield 2026 final at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday, clinching their 22nd title in the competition and exacting revenge for their Durand Cup final defeat earlier this season.

Samir Zeljkovic’s strike late in the first half proved the difference in a tense Kolkata Derby, capping off a sustained wave of pressure from the Mariners. The goal came against the run of an evenly contested opening period, and it gave Mohun Bagan the edge they protected with grit and discipline through the second half.

AS IT HAPPENED | EAST BENGAL VS MOHUN BAGAN IFA SHIELD FINAL HIGHLIGHTS