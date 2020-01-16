Mohun Bagan to enter ISL next season after merger with ATK

Mohun Bagan and two-time ISL champions ATK have announced their merger. Mohun Bagan and two-time ISL champions ATK have announced their merger.

Mohun Bagan and two-time ISL champions ATK have announced their merger and will form a new club to enter the cash-rich Indian Super League (ISL) next season. The much-awaited development was confirmed on Thursday at the Mohun Bagan club in Kolkata where officials of both clubs were present.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group acquires majority stake in Mohun Bagan Football Club (India) Private Limited. The new football club will have brand names of ATK and Mohun Bagan.

RPSG Group will become 80 % majority shareholder alongside Mohun Bagan Football Club (India) Private Limited owning the remaining 20 % shares.

Sources close to Mohun Bagan confirmed to the indianexpress.com that there will be no change in the club crest and other iconic things associated with the Mariners. “The name will be either Mohun Bagan ATK or ATK Mohun Bagan. Just Like Quess East Bengal or McDowell Mohun Bagan. Mohun Bagan name will be there. Green and Maroon colour will be there and neither will there be any change in the logo. Everything will be the same and we will continue to be the Mariners.”

Commenting on the unison and opportunities it presents Mohun Bagan Chairman, Swapan Sadhan Bose, said: “As much as we want the romance of the Maroon and Green jersey and it’s 130- year-old tradition to continue, there comes a time when romance almost invariably requires a partner named practicality. To usher into the new era of football, you need bigger investments and a corporate force to take it forward. This is undoubtedly a harsh and the bigger truth.”

“In this context I am very thankful to India’s one of the most well-known industrialists and our Kolkata’s very own Sanjiv Goenka for his investment through RPSG. Their vision on Indian football aligns with our philosophy and our combined forces will surely take the club to a bigger and greater heights. In this respect it is a red- letter day in the history of this iconic institution.”

“I can assure millions and millions of Bagan supporters spread across the globe, that the poetry will continue. Now that the prose is ready to lend a helping hand.”

The merged club will come into existence from June 1, 2020 and will compete in Indian Super League season 2020-21, along with other important competitions of the All India Football Federation calendar.

It was also announced that the members of the Mohun Bagan Athletic Club will continue to get discounted tickets for all home matches.

Mohun Bagan Athletic Club, established in the year 1889, is a 130-year-old club with over 100 major titles is synonymous with the rich footballing tradition in the country.

The Club won IFA Shield defeating East Yorkshire Regiment on 29th July, 1911 and created history which influenced the Indian struggle for freedom against the imperial British.

The Government of India released a postage stamp in 1989 to commemorate this famous victory and to honour the Club and its immortal Eleven in the fight against British oppression. This is the only postage stamp in India based on a club. The Club was also declared as the ‘National Club of India’.

ATK Football Club – the two-time champion in Hero Indian Super League is a strong contender for the first ever direct AFC Champions League group stage (2021) spot for an Indian club. ATK emerged victorious in the inaugural ISL edition in 2014 and followed it up in 2016 –one of only two clubs to hold the prestigious ISL trophy for the most number of times.

As the country’s premier football league, the 2019-20 league stage winner will get direct entry into the AFC Champions League group stage competition, a first for an Indian club.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd