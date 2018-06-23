Mohun Bagan agree to push for participation in Indian Super League

Mohun Bagan Football Club Tent. (Express File Photo) Mohun Bagan Football Club Tent. (Express File Photo)

The Mohun Bagan club’s Annual General Meeting at the club tent on Saturday unanimously agreed to push for the participation in the Indian Super League (ISL). Accordingly, the members decided to up the ante in terms of finding new sponsors. Also, with an eye to the switch, from the I-League to the ISL, the country’s most storied football club accepted the resolution to convert Mohun Bagan Football Club Private Limited into a public company by 2020.

Bagan had earlier refused to pay the franchise fee, Rs 15 crore, on principle to join the ISL and asked for special favours from the governing body. “We are not corporate entities and should be treated differently, considering our huge legacy and contribution to Indian football,” club secretary Anjan Mitra had said. But the green-and-maroons subsequently lowered their resistance, agreeing to the fact that the ISL has become the Indian football’s mainstream. The franchise-based league, however, has a ‘one city, one team’ clause, and ATK represent Kolkata in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the AGM today descended into a shoving match and fisticuffs. The air was thick with unease ever since Swapan Sadhan Bose decided to withdraw his resignation as the club president. Secretary Mitra, however, refused to accept him as the club head and put the onus on the members to take a call. With Bose insisting that he be allowed to chair the AGM and the Mitra faction opposing it, fight broke out. Even some senior officials got involved in the melee. Sanity returns only after Mitra complained of feeling unwell.

