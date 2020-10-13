Mohammedan Sporting fire coach Yan Law on reports related to match-fixing

Yan Law is the former head coach of Punjab FC and Mohammedan Sporting. (Source: AIFF)

I-League has found itself in the midst of yet another controversy involving Mohammedan Sporting and Minerva Academy owner Ranjit Bajaj after the league’s second division resumed action after the coronavirus pandemic-forced break.

On Sunday, Mohammedan Sporting sacked their head coach Yan Law on charges of “leaking personal conversation” he had with the club officials.

🚨 OFFICIAL CLUB STATEMENT 🚨 The employment of Head Coach Yan Cheng Law with Mohammedan Sporting Club is terminated with immediate effect (Dated 11/10/2020) We wish him the best for his future endeavours. Regards,

Mohammedan Sporting Club. pic.twitter.com/DSo1dxXCUl — Mohammedan SC (@MohammedanSC) October 11, 2020

Mohammedan’s general secretary Sheikh Wasim Akram said the club was mulling legal action against Law, who was the head coach of Punjab FC earlier.

“We have sacked our coach with immediate effect. He was not a team man, and was facing issues with our assistant coach, goalkeeping coach, manager. Every day we were getting several complaints against him,” Akram told PTI. “He also leaked my conversations by taking screenshots. I will take legal action against him.”

After leading the Black Panthers to a 4-1 win over ARA FC in the I-League Qualifiers, the 26-year-old Law took to social media to share the development.

🚨Official Statement🚨 I have resigned as the Head Coach of Mohammedan Sporting Club from the i-league Qualifiers 2020. Best wishes to the Club for the remaining matches and their future in the i-league and ISL.#JaanJaanMohammedan — Yan Law (@YanLawOfficial) October 11, 2020

Later on Sunday, some Bengali newspapers even accused Minerva Academy owner Ranjit Bajaj of “match-fixing” as he was acquainted with Law and five other players previously during their time at Punjab FC.

After the reports insinuated that the ex-Minerva players of Mohammedan were being asked to fix matches on the directions of Bajaj, who had stayed in the same hotel that the players were put up in Kolkata, the businessman said that he would resort to legal action.

“As per legal advice a criminal and civil defamation case. FIR is being lodged tomorrow against Dipendu Biswas, Wasim Akram, Mohammedan and Bengali newspaper Aajkal and Yuvabharti u/s 499 IPC for making and spreading untrue, false and baseless allegations against me in print media,” Bajaj tweeted.

As per legal advice a criminal & civil defamation case & FIR is being lodged tomorrow against Dipendu Biswas & Wasim Akram & @MohammedanSC & Bengali newspaper AAJKAL & YUVABHARTI u/s 499 IPC for making & spreading untrue,false & baseless allegations against me in print media 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TnWTi8OK5f — Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj) October 11, 2020

Bhai tell that to the paranoid @MohammedanSC officials who I have helped so much In preseason- it’s hilarious yes for us but not for them when they get sued for civil & criminal defamation 🙏🏽🙏🏽😊😊 either now give proof or go to jail for defamation https://t.co/wdJ6afjuvm — Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj) October 11, 2020

Mohammedan started their I-League qualification campaign on a positive note with a 1-0 win over Garhwal in their opener on Thursday and made it two in two with a 4-1 thrashing of newbies ARA FC on Sunday.

After Law’s departure, assistant coach Syed Ramon is set to take charge of the team in the remainder of the I-League Qualifiers.

