Mohammedan Sporting stun Mohun Bagan, CFL set to have new champion after 38 years

Mohammedan Sporting on Thursday shocked defending champions Mohun Bagan 3-2 to jump to second place in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division A standings.

Eyeing their 12th title and a first since 1981, Mohammedan, who now have 16 points from nine matches, will face leaders Peerless SC in a potential title decider on September 23.

While Peerless SC and Mohammedan are first and second on the points table respectively, the third spot is currently held by Bhowanipore SC, in what has turned out to be an unusual season for the CFL.

Mohun Bagan (5th), with only two matches remaining and three points adrift of the league leaders, are virtually out of the title race. East Bengal (4th) have three matches remaining and have an outside chance of making a late surge for the title.

However, for the moment, with the last few matches remaining for all the teams, it looks like the CFL will have a champion other than East Bengal or Mohun Bagan for the first time since 1981. These two city heavyweights have won the title between them for the last 38 years.

The last time the CFL title had been won by a team other than these two clubs had been in 1981, when the champions had been Mohammedan Sporting.

On Thursday, Kareem Omolaja Nurain (7th), Tirthankar Sarkar (11th) and John Chidi (61st) were on target for the Black Panthers, while Joseba Beitia (25th) and substitute Salva Chamorro (71st) reduced the margin for Mohun Bagan in a keenly-contested battle at the Saltlake Stadium.

“It’s hard for me to put it into words but you could see it in the emotion of my players it means a lot to us,” Mohammedan Sporting coach Saheed Ramon said after their thrilling win.

(With PTI inputs)