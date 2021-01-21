Mohammedan set to sign Pedro Manzi, derby hero Azharuddin Mallick

Pedro Manzi is set to join in February, according to sources (I-League)

Mohammedan SC are closing in on the signing of Spanish striker Pedro Manzi and Nigerian John Chidi. And they have almost secured the services of Azharuddin Mallick, the derby match hero.

Speaking on the transfer updates, Mohammedan SC official Istiaq Ahmed Raju told Indian Express exclusively, “Mohammed Fatau has injury. After an MRI scan we have confirmed it. Now he is set to be released along with Raphael Odoyin Onwrebe.”

He added, “We are in talks with Pedro Manzi and John Chidi. They both are quality foreigners. But nothing has been confirmed as of now. We are going to sign Azharuddin Mallick.”

The 130-year-old club secured an I-League berth this year after a successful qualification campaign. After three matches, Mohammedan have proved themselves to be one of the strongest teams of the tournament.

After a good start in the I-League, Mohammedan are now looking to make a few squad changes in the current transfer season. With coach Jose Hevia not being too happy with his forwards, The Black Panthers are eyeing a return for Uruguayan-born Spanish striker Pedro Manzi and John Chidi.

Pedro made his name in India while playing for Chennai City FC. In the 2018-19 season Pedro’s prolific goalscoring had helped Chennai City FC earn their maiden I-League title. He went on to score 23 goals from 26 appearances and was awarded the Golden Boot of the tournament. Pedro, Sandro and Nestor had made it a habit to rip apart rival defences that season.

After his triumphant Indian sojourn, Pedro had moved to the J-league second division with Albirex Niigata. But his stint with the Japanese club was not a successful one. He made only 8 appearances without scoring a goal. After his contract with the club ended last October, he was eager to return to his favourite hunting ground — India. That is when the Kolkata club contracted him.

John Chidi had played with Mohammedan a couple of years ago. If sources from within the club are to be believed, John Chidi will join within a week and Pedro is set to come to India in the last week of February.

Can Pedro Manzi bring back I-league glory to the century-old club?