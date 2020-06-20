Meet Mohammad Nawaz, the accidental goalkeeper leading FC Goa from the back

Mohammad Nawaz kept four clean sheets in his maiden ISL season in 2018/19. (Source: ISL) Mohammad Nawaz kept four clean sheets in his maiden ISL season in 2018/19. (Source: ISL)

With the restart of the domestic season weeks away, The Indian Express looks into the up-and-coming stars of tomorrow in ‘India’s New Hopes’.

What happens when a player’s professional debut is marred with a brain-fade leading to an opposition goal? More often than not, the debutant’s self-confidence shatters and he loses his nerves. Not Mohammad Nawaz though.

When FC Goa’s leading man between the sticks made his Indian Super League (ISL) debut against NorthEast United in October 2018, he had cost his team a goal — Federico Gallego had scored into an empty goal after Nawaz had handled the ball some 25 yards away from goal. “Honestly, I never considered what happened in Guwahati as a mistake. On the pitch itself, I had decided that I would focus on the next minute and learn from that experience,” Nawaz recollects while talking with indianexpress.com over phone.

Already a backbone of the Gaurs’ setup and a holder of the ISL League Winners Shield, Nawaz’s meteoric rise can be credited to his unflinching attitude in the face of adversity. Before his debut-debacle in the ISL, the Manipuri suffered heartbreak in 2016 when he was left out of India’s U17 World Cup squad.

“When I was in the AIFF Elite Academy, I had one goal — to make the U17 World Cup squad, but I wasn’t selected in the end. But I didn’t let that setback affect me, as I signed for FC Goa in January 2018, and it has been all uphill for me since then,” said the 20-year-old.

“Initially, I was keeping my head down, but then, after six months, the head coach [Sergio Lobera] came up to me and had a talk with me. I was surprised that he picked me for my debut, as there were two senior goalkeepers — [Laxmikant] Katti-bhai and [Lalthuammawia] Ralte-bhai — but he believed in me,” continued Nawaz, who had made a mark playing for the developmental squad in the Goa Pro League in early 2018.

Nawaz is set to make history by being the first Indian goalkeeper to play in the AFC Champions League with FC Goa next season, but he didn’t always intend to don the gloves.

“After watching my cousin, Mohammad Yasir [who plays for Hyderabad FC now], in training back in my childhood, I got into the sport. I used to play as a forward in the beginning, but when I was around eight years old, things changed. I played as a goalkeeper for my local club, YOSC (Youth Organisation Social Club), in one tournament as they didn’t have one,” he reminisced.

“Then, in 2010, I went for a district trial. Since there were only three goalkeepers in contention, my uncle told me to apply as a goalkeeper. I did just that, because in the end, I just wanted to have fun playing the game. From there, I was selected for Manipur and played in Kolkata in 2012. Then I got selected for the national team at the U13 level and I was recruited by the AIFF Elite Academy in 2013.”

Although he ended up as a goalkeeper by accident, Nawaz has fit the role like a glove. At 5’9″, Nawaz is not exactly of the imposing goalkeeping specimen, but there’s more than what meets the eye. Aside from being able to throw himself like a missile to effectively stop venomous volleys in their tracks, he has his ambipedal feet on which he can rely on.

“I believe passing is a very essential trait for a goalkeeper. At FC Goa, most of the attacks start from the back and since I have experience playing as an outfield player, choosing the right pass comes easily to me. Sometimes, it’s very scary when attackers press me, but a good sweeper-keeper should always be able to deal with tension,” said the 2000-born who tries to emulate the likes of Manuel Neuer and Ederson.

Ever since the nationwide lockdown, Nawaz has been cooped up inside his Imphal house with his father, who works as a driver, and his mother, who is an anganwadi worker.

“I have been getting to spend some quality time with my parents because of the lockdown, but it has also hampered my fitness. As soon as Ramadan ended, I started training. Lately, I have been playing with some youth players in the mornings, doing some goalkeeping drills with them, and in the evening, I have been hitting the gym,” he said.

“From time to time, I also play a lot of gully-cricket,” Nawaz continued. “I am not a wicketkeeper though… I can do my fair share of both batting and bowling.”

Having helped his team top the league table, played in an ISL final, and qualified for the continent’s premier club competition within the space of just two years, the accidental goalkeeper from Manipur is slowly but surely becoming a household name in the country.

Even after all that, Nawaz’s ambition knows no bounds. “Next season, my goal is to win the ISL Golden Glove. But more importantly, I will continue working hard to finally break into the senior national team.”

