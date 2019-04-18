Need to change the way women are treated in our culture, says Mohamed Salah

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, in an interview to Time magazine, stressed that women should be given a fair treatment in the Muslim world. Speaking to the magazine, the Egyptian said: “I think we need to change the way we treat women in our culture. It’s not optional.”

The footballer, who was named of the 100 most influential figures of the year in the US magazine, further said that the treatment of women “in my culture and in the Middle East” had changed his opinions on gender issues.

“I support the woman more than I did before, because I feel like she deserves more than what they give her now, at the moment,” he said.

The footballer was named as the African Footballer of the Year in 2017 and 2018 and was also named as Premier League football’s Player of the Year in 2017-2018. Speaking on his rise, he said: “To be the first Egyptian in (this) situation and no one has done this before… it’s something different.”

But he added that he likes to live a normal lifestyle. “I just live my life normal. Most of the time I stay at home, I don’t like to go out.”

In 33 Premier League appearances this season for Liverpool, Salah has scored 19 goals and made 7 assits.