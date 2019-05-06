Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino ruled out of Barcelona game

Toggle Menu
Brazilian Firmino has a muscular injury and was not included in the squad for Saturday's game at St James' Park.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is stretchered off of the pitch after sustaining an injury. (Reuters)

Liverpool will be without forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino when they face Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final as they look to overturn a 3-0 deficit, manager Juergen Klopp said on Monday.

Egypt international Salah was carried off the pitch with a head injury in Saturday’s 3-2 Premier League win at Newcastle United and has not recovered for the game against Barca at Anfield on Tuesday.

“They both are not available for tomorrow,” Klopp told a news conference.

“It’s a concussion for Mo. He would not be allowed to play. He feels Ok but it’s not good enough from a medical point of view. He’s desperate but we cannot do it.”

