Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Mohamed Salah becomes a ‘real-life hero’ after stopping abuse of homeless man

Mohamed Salah became a "complete legend" on September 28 -- the day Liverpool defeated Arsenal 3-1 in the Premier League -- when he helped out a homeless man at a petrol station in Liverpool.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 7, 2020 7:31:51 pm
Mohamed Salah helped a homeless man at a petrol station. (Source: File/Screengrab)

Mohamed Salah, who shines with the ball at his feet for Liverpool, showed his humane side in a recent video where he stepped in to stop the abuse of a homeless man in near Anfield, Liverpool.

In a recorded CCTV footage of last month, Salah was seen pulling up to a petrol station in the city and noticed a homeless man, David Craig, being harassed by a group of people.

The 28-year-old Egyptian intervened and warned the hecklers that they could one day be in a similar position as the homeless man. He then went on to hand Craig some money.

“Mo was every bit as wonderful as he is for Liverpool on the pitch,” Craig was quoted by The Sun. “Mo had seen a couple of the lads hassling me. They were calling me names, asking why I was begging and telling me to get a job.”

“He then turned to them and said, ‘That could be you in a few years’. I only knew I wasn’t hallucinating when Mo handed me £100. What a complete legend.”

“Mo is a real-life hero in my eyes and I want to thank him,” Craig added.

Salah is well-known for his charitable nature as he has previously been involved in the construction of a medical centre and a school for girls in Egypt.

On the pitch, Salah has so far scored five goals in just four matches in the 2020/21 season, including a brace in Liverpool’s 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday.

