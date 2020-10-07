Mohamed Salah becomes a ‘real-life hero’ after stopping abuse of homeless man

Mohamed Salah helped a homeless man at a petrol station. (Source: File/Screengrab)

Mohamed Salah, who shines with the ball at his feet for Liverpool, showed his humane side in a recent video where he stepped in to stop the abuse of a homeless man in near Anfield, Liverpool.

In a recorded CCTV footage of last month, Salah was seen pulling up to a petrol station in the city and noticed a homeless man, David Craig, being harassed by a group of people.

The 28-year-old Egyptian intervened and warned the hecklers that they could one day be in a similar position as the homeless man. He then went on to hand Craig some money.

Mo Salah reportedly saw a group of lads abusing a homeless man so went over, stopped the abuse and told them it could be them one day. He then withdrew £100 from the cash machine and handed it over to the homeless man. What a guy 👏 pic.twitter.com/rjPDtPVxVi — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) October 7, 2020

“Mo was every bit as wonderful as he is for Liverpool on the pitch,” Craig was quoted by The Sun. “Mo had seen a couple of the lads hassling me. They were calling me names, asking why I was begging and telling me to get a job.”

“He then turned to them and said, ‘That could be you in a few years’. I only knew I wasn’t hallucinating when Mo handed me £100. What a complete legend.”

“Mo is a real-life hero in my eyes and I want to thank him,” Craig added.

Salah is well-known for his charitable nature as he has previously been involved in the construction of a medical centre and a school for girls in Egypt.

On the pitch, Salah has so far scored five goals in just four matches in the 2020/21 season, including a brace in Liverpool’s 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday.

