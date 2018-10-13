Follow Us:
Mohamed Salah leaves Egypt match with an injury

Mohamed Salah scored direct from a corner in Egypt's 4-1 win but went down with what appeared to be a leg injury in the 88th minute of Friday's qualifier.

By: AP | Cairo | Published: October 13, 2018 2:36:25 am

Mohamed Salah received treatment and tried to shake off the problem but left the field soon after, in injury time. (Reuters)

Egypt’s assistant coach says Mohamed Salah’s injury “doesn’t look serious” after the Liverpool forward limped off late in an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Swaziland.

Salah scored direct from a corner in Egypt’s 4-1 win but went down with what appeared to be a leg injury in the 88th minute of Friday’s qualifier. He received treatment and tried to shake off the problem but left the field soon after, in injury time.

Egypt had used all three of its substitutes and played the last moments of the match with 10 men.

Assistant coach Hany Ramzy told Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram he thinks “it is only a muscle strain but he will undergo medical scans to determine the length of the injury.”

Salah is expected to sit out an away game in Swaziland on Tuesday. Liverpool’s next game is away to Huddersfield in the Premier League next Saturday.

The win put Egypt level with Tunisia at the top of Group J, although Tunisia has a game in hand.

