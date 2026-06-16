Salah 1, De Bruyne 0: How Egypt star won much-awaited World Cup duel

It was a rare opportunity to see the Manchester City and Liverpool legends cross swords amid different, bigger stakes. (AP Photo)

For the better part of a decade, the world was in thrall of their feats in northwest England. On Monday, the Kevin De Bruyne-Mohamed Salah duel reprised, now transposed to northwest America.

The Premier League giants captained their respective teams in a taut FIFA World Cup encounter, which stood level after a goal precipitated by another ageing great — Romelu Lukaku. The draw perhaps pleased Egypt supporters more than those of Belgium, but for the neutrals, it was a rare opportunity to see the Manchester City and Liverpool legends cross swords amid different, bigger stakes.

De Bruyne too was looking forward to the reunion with Salah, saying before the game that it would be “nice to compete again like old times”. It remains to be seen how ‘nice’ the Belgian midfield rock still felt, after falling excruciatingly short of scoring on several occasions.