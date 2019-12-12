Watch: Mohamed Salah’s outrageous goal in Liverpool’s win over Salzburg

Mohamed Salah doubled Liverpool’s advantage from an acute angle. (Source: Twitter) Mohamed Salah doubled Liverpool’s advantage from an acute angle. (Source: Twitter)

After missing several straightforward chances, Mohamed Salah made up for his mistakes with an outrageous finish in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Salzburg on Tuesday. The win helped the defending champions advance to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

After playing out a goalless opening half, Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita broke the deadlock in the 57th minute. The Egyptian forward then doubled Liverpool’s advantage in the very next minute as he curled the ball inside an empty goal from an acute angle.

Salah’s outrageous strikes came after he capitalized on an error committed by Salzburg defender Jérôme Onguéné, who failed to clear an aerial ball. The Egyptian won the duel but a heavy first touch forced the ball wide.

With Salzburg goalkeeper advanced to block Salah from getting a direct shot at the goal, but the Egyptian dribbled past him and curled the ball inside from an incredibly narrow angle.

“He played really well but didn’t score in the situations we expect him usually to score, but staying on track and making such a decisive and very difficult finish, that probably says much more about him than all of the other goals he has scored,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said about Salah’s performance after the match.

“Staying concentrated, belief in the next moment, it was brilliant. A very, very difficult goal but a sensational finish,” he said.

Salah’s goal was his 11th for Liverpool this season and took him to 20 Champions League goals for the club.

