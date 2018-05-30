Mohamed Salah could take three to four weeks to recover, says Liverpool physio

Mohamed Salah faces a race against time to be fit for the World Cup. (Source: Reuters) Mohamed Salah faces a race against time to be fit for the World Cup. (Source: Reuters)

Mohamed Salah may take three to four weeks to recover from the shoulder injury that he sustained during Liverpool’s Champions League final against Real Madrid, according the club’s physiotherapist. “In principle it will be three to four weeks but we are going to try to reduce those deadlines, that’s the big goal,” Ruben Pons is quoted as saying by Spanish daily Marca. “He is sad about what happened but he is totally focused on recovery and seeing when he can be ready.”

Salah sustained the injury after a challenge by Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos forced him to fall awkwardly on his shoulder. Although he tried to continue, the 25-year-old eventually had to leave the field in tears midway through the first half. Liverpool went on to lose the match 3-1. “We knew that it was something serious as soon as [Salah] fell on the ground because he never complains, we were afraid of the worst,” Pons said.

“We were in the field until the break, I was devastated, I tried to transmit calmness, I told him that nothing could be done and that he did not worry too much, it was time to look for solutions and not to regret because things did not work.

“We were watching the game, we were looking at social networks and the security was telling us the result, Madrid has scored, we equalised. When we came back, the game was over, the whole team had changed and prepared for riding the team bus, we helped him change because he could not do it alone and we went to the airport,” he said.

Salah’s injury puts a cloud over whether he will be able to play for Egypt in the upcoming World Cup in Russia. The country is being represented in the tournament for the first time in 24 years and only the third time in its history. Salah was an integral part of the team’s qualification and that, coupled with his success in his debut season at Liverpool has led to him having a significant cultural influence in the country.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd