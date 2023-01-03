Modric turned down offer from Al Nassr but possible reunion of Real Madrid stars in Saudi not ruled out

Al-Nassr, the Saudi Arabia club that signed Cristiano Ronaldo for a contract of close to $200 million a year, had tried to get on board Croatia and Real Madrid great Luka Modric. However, the plan of the club to link up the current and former Real Madrid players didn’t work as Modric said he wanted to play in Spain for at least another year, Marca reported.

According to reports, Modric, 37, is not the only one on Al Nassr’s wish-list. Sergio Ramos, 36, the former Spanish centre back is another big signing the Saudi Arabia club is hoping to seal. Ramos has a contract with PSG till the middle of this year. But reports say the money Al-Nassr is likely to offer Ramos will be tempting.

Modric captained Croatia to a third-place finish at the Qatar World Cup. Though he isn’t as sprightly as he once was with age catching up, he remains a fine conductor in central midfield and a creator of magical passes. Modric, like Ramos, is coming to the end of his contract with Real Madrid and it waits to be seen if he will take the offer from the Saudis when the time comes to take a call on his future.

If Al Nassr eventually gets Ramos and Modric to sign, they would have three famous Real Madrid players in their ranks.

Al Nassr was founded in the mid 1950s and is Riyadh based, They are one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia. They have won nine Premier League titles and won the double in 1998 – the Asian Winners Cup and Asian Super Cup. Al Nassr is managed by former Lyon manager Rudi Garcia. Among the former managers of the club, the most high-profile name is Italy’s 2006 World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro. Last season Al Nassr finished third in the Saudi Pro League.