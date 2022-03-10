Mobile network Three asks Chelsea to suspend sponsorship

Mobile network Three has asked Premier League club Chelsea to suspend its shirt sponsorship of the team after the UK government imposed sanctions on the club’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

“In light of the government’s recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice,” Three said in a statement.

Chelsea shirt sponsor – mobile phone firm Three – on why it has cut ties with the club by suspending the deal after Abramovich was placed under UK sanctions over Russia’s war on Ukraine pic.twitter.com/n246CbKXAw — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) March 10, 2022

Chelsea have been placed under a special licence by the UK government which restricts their activities although they will be able to continue playing games.

The club have said they intend to ask the government to make changes to the licence.“We recognise that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately,” said Three.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Chelsea’s sponsor Three has asked the club to remove their branding from their shirts immediately as they suspend the deal. pic.twitter.com/Ylam5eCDdg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 10, 2022

“However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the Government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do,” the statement continued