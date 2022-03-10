scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Mobile network Three asks Chelsea to suspend sponsorship

Chelsea have been placed under a special licence by the UK government.

By: Reuters |
Updated: March 10, 2022 11:31:30 pm
ChelseaChelsea's Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring in the Premier League. (AP)

Mobile network Three has asked Premier League club Chelsea to suspend its shirt sponsorship of the team after the UK government imposed sanctions on the club’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

“In light of the government’s recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice,” Three said in a statement.

Chelsea have been placed under a special licence by the UK government which restricts their activities although they will be able to continue playing games.

The club have said they intend to ask the government to make changes to the licence.“We recognise that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately,” said Three.

“However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the Government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do,” the statement continued

