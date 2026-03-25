Mo Salah announces Liverpool exit after nine years: ‘Unfortunately the day has come’

Talismanic Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the club and the footballer announced on Tuesday. Salah is set to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with the Reds after spending nine years at Anfield.

“Unfortunately the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season,” Salah said in a video posted on X.

Salah is the third in Liverpool’s all-time leading scorers list with 255 goals in 435 appearances.

“I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, this people, would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club, it’s a passion, it’s a history, it’s a spirit. I can’t explain in words to anyone not part of this club. We celebrated victory, we won the most important trophies, and we fought together through the hardest time in our life,” he added.