Mo Salah announces Liverpool exit after nine years: ‘Unfortunately the day has come’

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Talismanic Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the club and the footballer announced on Tuesday. Salah is set to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with the Reds after spending nine years at Anfield.
“Unfortunately the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season,” Salah said in a video posted on X.
Salah is the third in Liverpool’s all-time leading scorers list with 255 goals in 435 appearances.
“I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, this people, would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club, it’s a passion, it’s a history, it’s a spirit. I can’t explain in words to anyone not part of this club. We celebrated victory, we won the most important trophies, and we fought together through the hardest time in our life,” he added.
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) March 24, 2026
The Egyptian has won the Premier League twice, the Champions League, the FA Cup, Super Cup, Club World Cup and the League Cup with Liverpool.
“I want to thank everyone who was part of this club throughout my time here, especially the teammates, past and present, and to the fans… I don’t have enough words: the support you showed me through the best time of my career and you stood by me in the toughest times, it’s something I will never forget. And something I will take with me always.
“Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life, I will be always one of you. This club will always be my home to me and to my family. Thank you for everything. Because of all of you, I will never walk alone,” said Salah.
The club released a statement, confirming the development. “Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them,” reads the statement.