With a goal and assist, Salah answers doubters as Egypt make World Cup history

A phone in one hand, a bottle in the other, and showing off his six-pack, Mohamed Salah danced in the dressing room as his teammates clapped and sang around him. Those celebrations lasted deep into the night in Vancouver as Salah led Egypt to a first-ever win at the World Cup, humbling New Zealand 3-1 in a Group G match.

The historic moment, which propelled the seven-time African champions to the top of the table, triggered wild scenes thousands of miles away in Cairo, where fan zones erupted in a sea of red and white. For a nation that had waited 92 years for this feeling, the jubilation was as much a release of pent-up tension as it was a party.

Egypt’s President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, also joined the celebrations. He wrote on X: “I congratulate the Egyptian national team and the fans of our great people on achieving the first victory in the history of Egypt’s participation in the World Cup, with an honorable performance that reflects the determination and will of the people of this country.”

Salah, as he so often is, was in the thick of it. After an underwhelming Premier League season by his own standards, he came into this World Cup with a lot to prove — something he had been trying to tell everyone all along. That he is still up there, still one of the best. A quiet performance against Belgium that yielded only an assist had some people writing him off already. A low-key first half against New Zealand did little to help. But he stepped up when Egypt needed him most, scoring a goal and providing an assist in a match that all but confirmed their progress to the knockout stages.

The Egyptian King, as he is known to the adoring Anfield crowd, was delighted but knew the job was not done. Speaking after the game, Salah said: “It’s a great achievement for all the players. It’s a great win. It’s a great vibe. The next game is very important.”

The contest proved a tale of two halves, showcasing contrasting tactical approaches. New Zealand’s strategy was direct: launch long balls, secure the initial header and attack. Meanwhile, the Pharaohs attempted a patient build-up, looking to dismantle the defence through intricate passing. Regrettably for Egypt, they lacked any real synchronisation in the first half, with players often appearing oblivious to their teammates’ next moves.

The Kiwis took the lead in the 15th minute through a set piece that Egypt seemed woefully unprepared for. Tim Payne’s corner arrived in the middle of the box to a somehow completely unmarked Finn Surman, who fired in one of the simplest goals of his career. New Zealand had taken the lead for the third time in two games. This one would not stick either.

Hossam Hassan’s half-time team talk seemed to have revitalised his squad, as they emerged for the second half looking like an entirely different beast. New Zealand, however, remained dangerous and nearly doubled their lead in the 52nd minute. Marko Stamenic, operating deep on the left wing, spotted Ibrahim McCowatt’s surging run into the box. His reverse header was denied by goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir’s lightning-quick reactions.

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Six minutes later, Egypt’s persistence finally paid off. Mustafa Ziko levelled the game as New Zealand surrendered a lead for the third time this tournament.

Mohamed Hany’s cross found Ziko unmarked in the box, and goalkeeper Max Crocombe may still feel he should have done more to keep out the header, which was powerful but straight at him.

Just before the second hydration break, Egypt seized the advantage. The opening goalscorer turned provider, feeding the ball directly to Salah. One of Premier League’s most prolific African goalscorers delivered a vintage finish, controlling the play on the flank before exchanging a sublime one-two with Ziko and bending a precise left-footed strike into the far bottom corner.

By the 80th minute, New Zealand looked like they were running on fumes under the Vancouver sun. Egypt finished the job with 10 minutes of normal time remaining. This time, it was the substitute Trezeguet, meeting Salah’s corner near the edge of the six-yard area with perfect timing and powering a bullet header past Crocombe, leaving the goalkeeper no chance and extinguishing any hopes of a late comeback. Salah joined Ziko in recording both a goal and an assist on the night.