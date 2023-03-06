scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Mo Salah outwits Lisandro Martinez in moment of magic as Liverpool thrash Man United at Anfield

Watch how Mo Salah embarrassed Lisandro Martinez before setting up Liverpool's third goal against Manchester United.

Mo Salah outclassed Lisandro Martinez. (Screengrab)
Liverpool brought Manchester United’s players back to reality with a record 7-0 hammering of their arch-rivals to boost their Premier League top-four hopes at Anfield on Sunday.

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah all struck twice, and Roberto Firmino scored the other, with six of the goals coming in an explosive second-half performance.

Salah became the Merseyside club’s all-time leading Premier League scorer with 129 goals.

However, it was the Egyptian’s moment of brilliance in the second half as he twisted and turned Lisandro Martinez inside out for the Reds’ third goal.

Salah’s skill left the World Cup-winning defender slipping and sliding on the turf as he failed to keep up with his lightning-quick feet on the right flank.

Liverpool’s fourth win in five league matches lifted them above Newcastle United into fifth on 42 points, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 00:54 IST
